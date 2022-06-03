Megan Thee Stallion Sexy And Bold Look in Pink Cutout Dress at P-Valley Premiere

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion whose original name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete has taken her fashion statement to another extent. The 27-year-old rapper who is usually seen in extraordinary and fashionable dresses wore something out of the box for P-Valley Hollywood Premiere. The three-time Grammy winner wore a cutout dress that showed off her panties clearly.

Megan Thee Stallion flashes panty in a pink cut-out dress

The dress Megan wore was a magenta pink dress with cutouts in it. The dress above was off the tube pattern along with halter straps. Additionally, there were cutouts on the waist area of the dress too. Further, the dress had a thigh slit to the extent that it showed Megan’s panties too. The sexy bandage dress and matching stilettos chosen by stylist Corey T. Stokes show a lot of legs and added stars to her look.

Megan went to attend the P-Valley season 2 for the Hollywood Premiere. Megan’s middle-parted raven bob was coiffed by hairstylist Kellon Deryck. This was for her red carpet celebrations outside Avalon Hollywood and Bardot. Lauren Elise Child sculpted Stallion’s face and added a pink sheen, lashes, and dark-lined lips.

Coca Michelle, a nail artist, gave the Enter Thee Hottieverse singer a lengthy beige manicure. “What am I most looking forward to [this season]? ‘Of course, I’m delighted to see Nicco [Annan as Uncle Clifford]” Megan exclaimed at the premiere. She further added ‘I’m looking forward to seeing Brandee [Evans] and her character [Mercedes Woodbine] evolve. Yes, I consider those two to be my pals.”

What was commendable about Megan’s look was that the actress openly flaunted the stretch marks on her legs and thigh areas. Additionally, Megan also had little stretch marks on her belly area which she flaunted openly and no doubt looked absolutely attractive. Megan has always been vocal and active regarding social justice issues going around her. From body shaming to racial discrimination the rapper condemns it all.

Megan donated $10,000 to Bail Relief Effort for Houston Protestors in April 2020 itself. Megan has been known to donate certain amounts to the education of two color women too. According to sources, Megan donated a sum of money for those women to pursue their bachelor’s degrees. Not only in education but Megan has also been donating to poor people willing to learn music.

Hence, music education is also something the rapper’s eyes are on. Megan offered a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment in June 2021. Megan and Cash App made “Investing for Hotties” videos in 2021. This arrangement gave lucky fans $1 million in equity. Megan consented to a six-figure payment to Houston Random Acts of Kindness as part of her contract with Popeyes.

BTS Army launched “Thee Army Fund” alongside the Hotties to donate over $120,000 to three organizations in Megan Thee Stallion’s name for “Butter (Remix)”. Megan Thee Stallion’s non-profit Pete and Thomas Foundation contributed $5,000 to three Houstonians for education, housing, and wellness.