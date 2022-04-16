Meet True Thompson- Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter

Perfect in every sense!!! True, Khloé Kardashian’s firstborn baby Tristan Thompson, was born in April of this year. The Kardashian also enjoys showing off her daughter’s cuteness, which is great news for Us. Kris Jenner drew inspiration for the moniker True from her paternal grandparents and father. It’s still hard for me to realize that I’m a mother.” True love is the sweetest of all time. I’ve found my lifelong best friend!

As the author of Strong Looks Better Naked said in May of 2018, “Thank you Lord for my angel,” She was even more infatuated with her daughter a year later. This Friday, True would be a year old.

“Is it weird that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?!” she tweeted in April 2019. “I’m sad time is flying as fast as it is. I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment. Bring me the tissue[s].”

While discussing kindergarten graduation, she quipped: “I’ll be a disaster on day one of preschool hahaha I can’t even think about this.” And when it comes to college, the KUWTK alum stated, “I’m going where she’s going. “As she informed the View’s co-hosts in June 2020, parenting True has changed her for the better.

“You put somebody else way before your needs and I think it gives you a different drive in life,” the Revenge Body host said explained at the time. “It’s a different kind of love, and until you have a child it’s really hard to experience. I’ve loved my nieces and nephews like crazy, but there’s nothing like having your own.”

To commemorate her son’s second birthday, Khloé said on Instagram: “You are all of my amazing memories from the last few years, priceless magical moments from today, and a promise of a joyful future. You are the center of my universe! Incredibly, you’re already TWO. Because of you, my life is full, and I can’t wait to be with you for the rest of my time! Forever and ever, my sweetheart, I will always adore you.”

In April 2020, Thompson published a slideshow of his own. He said, “You don’t know how much your dad loves you.” “It’s hard to believe how quickly the years have passed. You’ll always have a special place in your father’s heart. Tutu, I’m so in love with you.

Sweet Moments

Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress Khloe Kardashian honored her 1-month-old daughter’s birthday by posting footage on Instagram on May 12, 2018. Kim Kardashian may be quoted saying, in the video. “I’m in love with you, beautiful.”

Baby Ballerina

She shared two videos of her baby, who was dressed in a ballerina and a pink bow on her forehead, on Instagram in June 2018. She may be heard saying, “Baby True!… I love you so much!” Who has the most adorable baby? Say hello to Mom! You’re all dolled up!