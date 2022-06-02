Marion Barber III, Former Cowboys Running Back, Dies at Age 38

Famous American footballer Marion Barber III who was also a running back for consecutively seven seasons has reportedly passed away. The former Cowboys running back has died in an unusual circumstance. The 38-year-old footballer was found dead in his apartment that was leased by him. The apartment was situated in Frisco, Texas.

The incident of the unfortunate death of the footballer was also reported by the Frisco Police Department. The Frisco Police were on a welfare check in the Dallas suburbs as someone reported a week ago regarding issues. On the welfare check, the police found the footballer’s dead body on Wednesday, 1st June. As soon as the police discovered the incident, the investigation was started. The cause behind the sudden death of the footballer has not been revealed yet as the case is still under investigation.

According to police spokesperson Joshua Lovell, “Frisco Police went to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber. Unattended death at the area is being investigated by Frisco Police and the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.” American football team Dallas Cowboys have also released an official statement concerning the death of Marion.

The team stated “Marion Barber III’s terrible death has left us heartbroken. Marion was a hard-nosed, old-school football player who ran with the determination to win every down. He was enthralled by the game and adored his coaches and teammates. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Marion’s family and friends.” Barber had 47 rushing touchdowns which were fourth in the whole franchise history.

Who was Marion Barber III?

Marion Barber III was the son of Marion Barber Jr. who was also an amazing footballer. Marion’s father played seven seasons in the 1980s with New York Jets. Ezekiel Elliott passed the younger Barber in 2021 to become Dallas’ all-time rushing leader. Barber finished with 53 career touchdowns. And additionally, he never had fewer than four in any of his seven seasons.

He was also an ex-Minnesota player. Drafted by Dallas in the fourth round in 2005, scored 24 touchdowns in 2006-07. In 2006, Barber ran for 654 yards and 14 TDs. In 2007, Barber had a career-high of 975 running yards and 10 TDs.

In 2010, he recorded career lows in carries, yards, and touchdowns. Barber was hospitalized for a mental health checkup three years after his career ended. Another Dallas suburb, Mansfield, said it wasn’t apparent what sparked the calls.

Barber ranks second on the school’s career running touchdowns list with 35. Barber and New England first-round choice Laurence Maroney were the only NCAA backs to have two 1,000-yard seasons on the same team.

Dom Barber and Thomas Barber were also Gophers. Dom Barber was a Texans DB for four years. Barber was amongst the finest football players on the team as he started playing in his college days only. His death is a huge loss to the whole football fraternity.