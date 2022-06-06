Looks like the passengers are ready to board the plane again as Manifest is gearing up to land with its fresh season on Netflix. One of the most popular TV shows of the last few seasons, NBC’s Manifest, has been picked up by Netflix for a fourth season. The show was canceled too soon and Netflix is excited to continue telling the stories they have left to share. Manifest is undeniably one of the most elaborated shows that happened on TV. The supernatural drama running since 2018 giving us three strong seasons has gripped the audiences with its intrusive writing and stellar cast. The streaming giant has shared the first sneak peek of the fourth and final season of Manifest which will be airing on the platform later this year. Here’s everything you should know.

Manifest Season 4: Netflix Brings The Canceled Series For A Fourth Season

Manifest, a supernatural drama television series that has been considered one of the most successful series in recent years is coming back for a fourth season after a shocking cancelation towards the end of its season 3. The popular network NBC decided to cancel the show despite its popularity among fans following the premiere of the third season on April 1, 2021.

After almost a year, the good folks over Netflix have decided to bring back happiness into our lives by renewing the much anticipated supernatural series for a fourth season.

However, the good news has come with a little bummer, the streamer has announced that the show will return for its final season, the first 10 episodes of which will be available later this year.

Manifest Season 4: Netflix Shares A Sneak Peek Into The Upcoming Season

This past week, Netflix had a Geeked Week event and released an exclusive clip of the upcoming 4th season. Josh Dallas made his first appearance as the series’ star when he introduced the clip. As we still have to wait for the end of the season, a sneak peek has been teasing what we can expect from their final season.

The first look of Manifest’s season 4 doesn’t introduce much, but: It follows Michaela Stone as she ventures through a container yard and discovers a number that is much too familiar to be a coincidence. But is it real or fake? Either way, the answers are coming soon.

I wish the clip gave away more of the episode – I want to know what Michaela discovers! Let’s just say it’s an unlikely coincidence, but she has to make a decision. A real deal or a Calling? Either way, we find out soon!

Manifest Season 4 Cast

For the last and final round, we’d be welcoming the prime cast to reprise their roles in the upcoming season including Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. As exciting as this news sounds, we certainly can’t wait to share more updates with you. Till then, watch this space for more info!