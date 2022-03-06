A crucial game for Manchester City as United look to spoil the party

Over the years the Manchester Derby had lost some of its shine as Manchester City became the more dominant force. However this season there is a lot at stake for this game.

Manchester United is struggling to establish their clear contention for the fourth spot in the league. On the other hand, Liverpool is knocking on City’s door and if United comes up with a victory Jurgen’s Klopp’s men could go level with City.

The stage is all set as under Ole both teams came head to head 11 times with 5 wins apiece and one draw. Ralf Ragnick had a poor first match-up with Liverpool and he will be hoping things are different against Manchester City.

Team news and Match Details

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday 6 March 2022, Kickoff at 16:30 (GMT-UK) 11.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Scott Ledger Fourth official: Andy Madley.

VAR: Stuart Attwell Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.

Manchester United Predicted XI: Ronaldo, Sancho, Elanga, Fernandes, Mctominay, Pogba, Shaw, Maguire, Varane, Dalot

Manchester City Predicted XI: Foden, Sterling, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s appearance is also under considerable doubt as he wasn’t in the traveling party for Manchester United. It could mean that Edinson Cavani or Marcus Rashford would swap in for the Portuguese.

Cavani was out for the last 3 to 4 games however he did make his return to training this Thursday. Rangnick said that he was positive about Urguyan’s involvement on Sunday but there is no official word on whether he will be involved or not.

On the Other hand, Manchester City will be without their defense’s anchor as Ruben Dias is out for the next 3-4 weeks. Nathan Ake too will miss today’s game against United which means Laporte and Stones will be Pep’s go-to defensive pair.

The city will dearly miss Dias’s presence but both Laporte and Stones have had stellar games against Manchester United in the past. For United, Mctominay might make his return to the midfield as the Scottish International was out due to health issues.

Odds and Predictions on the Manchester Derby

Even without looking at the odds, anyone would pick Manchester City as the clear favorites in the derby. The club has been sensational this season and United on the other hand is struggling with their performances.

The numbers are tilted in City’s favor

Manchester City Win – 4/9

Draw – 19/5

Manchester United Win – 7/1

As you can see the highest odds are against United winning which means everyone is expecting City to win or the match to end up in a draw. However United hasn’t lost a game in the Premier League in the last month.

Although there have been a lot of frustrating draws. The team is creating chances but conversion has been really poor. The city has to be cautious about suppressing United on the counter otherwise they could find themselves bleeding.

Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne will be the orchestrators in the midfield and it should be an exciting game for the fans.