Man Disguised as an Old Woman Attacks Mona Lisa with Cake at Louvre

A very bizarre incident occurred at the Louvre Museum in Paris which left everyone stunned. Apparently, a man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair jumped out and attacked the Mona Lisa with cake. He was then reported to have tried breaking the bulletproof glass.

The people present at the incident took many photos and videos of the surprising incident which are now being shared all over the internet. A debate has also exploded about the motive behind the action of the man.

Here is everything we know about the incident so far:

What Went Down?

The incident took place at the Louvre Museum in Paris which is also the biggest museum in the world and used to witness over 10 million visitors every year before the pandemic situation. The Louvre Museum also happens to be the museum that houses the world-famous painting Mona Lisa by Leonardo Da Vinci in all its originality.

Marca, a Spanish newspaper covered the story and claimed according to witness testimony that the man behind the bizarre incident actually entered the museum as a woman. The man was first seen disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair and was also wearing a wig.

As soon as the entourage reached the Mona Lisa, the man stood up from his wheelchair and jumped toward the painting. He first tried to smash the bulletproof glass that covered the painting and soon after he smeared cake all over the part of the glass that covered the painting.

Soon after, security personnel of the museum showed up and ejected the man out of the room as the whole situation kept getting photographed.

The Aftermath

Footage of the aftermath also went viral on Twitter that featured a security person attempting to remove the cake from the glass but in vain. The user that shared the video captioned it with: “…a man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheelchair and attempted to smash the bulletproof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security…”

The man behind the incident has not been named but is claimed to be an environmental protester. As the man was being escorted outside by security he exclaimed: “Think about the Earth. Some people are destroying the Earth. Think about it. All the artists tell you to think about the Earth. All the artists think about the Earth. That’s why I did this. Think about the planet.”

The Mona Lisa has been a victim of attacks in the past as well which led to the museum placing a bulletproof glass over the painting. The glass casing also controls the temperature and humidity around the painting. The museum staff has denied any comments about this incident.