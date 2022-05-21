Madonna “Speechless” After Getting Banned from Instagram Live

What else did she expect?

Madonna is well known for having an explicit approach when it comes to lyrics, videos, or clothing. The 63-year-old singer has always pushed boundaries for decades with her explicit tendencies and it has been one of her selling points as well.

But it seems that her actions have come to bite her back this time and have gotten the singer perplexed. Despite always having something to say, the artist said she was completely speechless on Friday morning when she shared with her fans that her attempt to go live on the platform has failed.

According to Madonna, her account on Instagram was banned from sharing live videos on the platform. Here is everything we know about it so far:

Madonna on Instagram

On Friday morning, Madonna shared a video on her Instagram account where she shared her frustration with her fans. In the video, she featured herself trying to go live on Instagram from her account but getting an error message that claims that she was “blocked from sharing videos” on Instagram.

The singer said “What the fu*k?”, and then proceeded to read the note that appeared which said: “posts from your account have recently been removed for going against our Community Guidelines, so live video sharing has been temporarily blocked”.

Looking all confused, the singer said “What’s Happening?” and then continued to joke that she has never worn so many clothes in her life. Then one of the people from her team continued to press the “help center” button.

After that, a set of rules popped up on the screen that read: “We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people or post nudity.”

The Reason for the Ban

Although in the video Madonna said she was speechless, she, however, proceeded to share with her fans the potential reasons that could have led to her ban in her stories. She thought that the ban came as a delayed reaction possible after she shared a controversial NFT last week.

Madonna shared three controversial NFTs last week that featured clips having close-up shots of the artist’s private parts that were digitally created using the scans of her own genitals. The videos sparked huge controversy last week.

The videos are nowhere to be seen on her profile now and it’s not clear whether she removed them herself or it was deleted by Instagram. Madonna has apologized to her fans and Instagram community and said: “I’m sorry to let everyone down, I was looking forward to this. I pledge allegiance to the censorship people.”

The accurate reason behind her ban is still not confirmed.