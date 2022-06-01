Love Island 2022 Line-Up: Meet the New Contestants

Looks like they’re doing things differently this time.

Love Island, the reality TV show featured a group of men contesting a series of tasks with a partner that is continuously swapped until they meet the love of their life. It was well received by the audience because people don’t really appreciate reality shows too much these days.

The show has seen great success so far and has already run 6 seasons. The Voot exclusive show is coming back this year again and this time, with an interesting lineup of contestants. So who are they and what are their intentions?

Love Island 2022 Contestants

Here are the contestants for this year:

Paige Thorne

Paige is the first Islander to be announced for this season. She is a 24-years-old paramedic from London. She was not able to find love in her place at Swansea so she came to Love Island to “break out and broaden” her horizons. Paige boasts of her great cooking skills and says even Gordon Ramsay would be impressed.

Dami Hope

Demi is a Senior Microbiologist from Dublin. The 26-years-old has been single for four years now but he says he was being pressured by his mother to find love. Hope says he is a big believer in astrological signs and that he uses his funny personality to attract women.

India Polack

Indiyah, 23 is a Hotel Waitress from London. She says that her generation always brings social media influence in the relationship and she hopes to be free from that influence. That is why she came to love island which is like a closed space away from their phones. She calls herself a down-to-earth person.

Liam Llewellyn

Liam is from Newport, South Wales, and is currently doing his Master’s. Liam calls himself “quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly.” He says he can’t stop himself from expressing himself and is very emotional. His first step in impressing someone is to give them compliments.

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha is the first deaf contestant in the history of Love Island. The 23-year-old is a Model and Dancer from Thirsk, New Yorkshire. She says that she inspires a lot of people with her inability to hear. She has a competitive spirit when it comes to finding love and won’t hesitate to trample on others but in a soft manner.

Davide Sanclimenti

Davide, 27 is a business owner from Rome, Italy. He takes pride in his Italian charm and won’t hesitate to use it in Love Island. He has a lot of confidence in his looks and says: “I’m good looking and I’ve realized since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them.”

Gemma Owen

Gemma, aged 19 is an International Dressage rider and a business owner from Chester. She is the daughter of England’s ace Michael Owen and is very competitive just like her father. She claims to go all out in getting what she wants but she will not get in the way of a couple in a proper relationship.

Ikenna Ekwonna

Ikenna from Nottingham is a Pharmaceutical sales graduate and specializes in the manufacturing of the Covid vaccine AstraZeneca. All his life, the 23-year-old has been in only one relationship and plans to date again. He says he does not shy away from conversations and is not worried about what people think about him.

Andrew Le Page

Andrew, aged 27 is a real estate agent from Guemsey. He describes his being single as a rarity and claims that this is the perfect time for him to find love. As for what kind of a partner he is, Andrew says: “I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.”

Amber Beckford

Amber is a nanny from London. She claims that her age (24) is the perfect time to fall in love and come into a relationship. She claims she is ready for it however, she is patient with kids but not with adults and claims herself to be “opinionated”.

Luca Bish

Luca, 23 works as a fishmonger in Brighton. He claims to have come out of a 4-year relationship last year and enjoyed being in a relationship. He claims that he likes to meet girls in real life and has high hopes to find love and make babies later on Love Island.

The show returns on 6th June on ITV 2 and ITV Hub. So who do you think carries the highest chance to become a fan favorite and take the prize? Let us know in the comments.