Love Is Blind Season 3 to Air This Year Soon

Love Is Blind is a dating-reality show where contestants are ‘blind’ till they find ‘love’, confused? Well, let us explain it to you. In this reality show, the contestants are not allowed to see other contestants and have to judge them only based on their compatibility and connect that they feel and then choose a partner for themselves.

The concept of the show might sound dramatic and you might think that “it’s not going to work at all” but this show has produced 4 couples who are in a happy relationship up to date. In this show, contestants cannot see or physically meet each other until they have chosen their partner and are ready to get engaged! Well, that’s a commitment to do!

The show has already released its two seasons and has announced the renewal through season 5. So let’s dive into some detail about the latest updates.

Love Is Blind Season 3 Release Date

As the fans were waiting after the pilot season of the show, Netflix announced its second and third seasons at once, back in 2020.

When you find out Love is Blind has been renewed for a THIRD season pic.twitter.com/oMfpxVoYrz — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 24, 2020

Though exact release dates are not out yet. But the speculations are there that the dating reality will get aired in 2022, anytime soon! And same as the previous two seasons ‘Love Is Blind’ can be watched on Netflix. We suggest watching the previous season to feel more connected to the show, as the show is only 11 episodes long, you can find the time for it. Come on! I know you can.

Love Is Blind Season 3 Plot

The show has the basic concept of love being blind and finding the connection with other participants without seeing each other, just based on compatibility. So these concepts are going to be the same as the previous shows but the creators are saying the show will be unique and more interesting. Creator Chris Coelen revealed to the Metro:

“Yes, we’ve filmed season three. Every season is unique. Season three is a very different being than either season one or season two.”

In the previous season, six couples got engaged and headed to their honeymoons. One of them abandoned their relationship and some got hit by cold feet on their marriage days. But two of them are still together after marriages and we hope that they continue to be like that forever.

Love Is Blind Season 3: Cast Speculation

Netflix is keeping their cards tucked close to their chest, as formally they have not revealed the release date, schedule, not even a trailer till now. But we already know that, as Netflix didn’t reveal the line-up for season 2 till the release month of the show arrived. So we can fairly assume that the cast collective is going to be sensational as well, but we will have to wait for it till the trailer or release date gets out.

As Netflix has announced the shows season 4 and 5, we are going to keep enjoying the display of this unique way of finding love.