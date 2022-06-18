‘Loki’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Disney plus Hotstar’s famous heroic series Loki is returning for a brand new season. The superhero series that was launched in 2021 by Marvel Studios became everyone’s favorite as soon as it was released. The hype that was there before the launch of the series amongst the marvel fans, was worth it after its first season got aired. The action adventure also has a great rating across platforms ranging an 8.2 on IMDB to 92% on rotten tomatoes.

The Michael Waldron-created crime thriller released the first episode on 9th June 2021 itself and since then anticipations for season 2 are on their way. The procedural drama stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and several other famous stars.

Season 1 of the series had a total of episodes wherein the finale episode wasn’t a conclusion. The last episode of season 1 left all the fans on a cliffhanger with certain doubts and hope for season 2. So let us see whether the comments of Tom Hiddleston in an interview regarding season 2 hold any water?

Is Loki Season 2 Happening?

Fortunately and to everyone’s surprise, Loki Season 2 is finally happening. The same was speculated for months. Even Marvel’s Kevin Feige, in August 2021, gave certain hints regarding the same but the topic subsequently died down.

However, it has been officially confirmed now that Season 2 of Loki will be airing, and hopefully soon!

Loki Season 2 Release Date

The official news for the renewing of Loki has been confirmed, however, no official date for release has been informed yet by the team. The only cardinal information regarding the upcoming season is its shooting dates. According to several reports, the shooting for the upcoming season has already started on June 6. June is weighed down by a magnificent mission.

Loki Season 2 will begin shooting on Monday, June 6 in London, England, according to Production List. This corresponds to remarks made by star Tom Hiddleston in April when he stated that Season 2 production would begin “in like six weeks.”

Summer for shoot wrapping

Loki should be finished by summer’s end, barring unforeseen complications. Loki Season 1 shot for around three months in Fall 2020, making a June-August shoot for Season 2 likely.

Beyond that, Loki Season 2 offers many positives. First, it follows Disney+’s Moon Knight, which had “the least additional photography” in Marvel Studio’s history. Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are on board for Loki Season 2, which bodes well.

It’s a sequel. All the iconography is ready, outfits can be reused, and the cast is well-known. Fans may expect a similar Season 2 staff despite new directors and a little writers’ room shakeup.

Loki Season 2 Cast: Everyone’s returning?

Loki star Tom Hiddleston said the whole Season 1 cast will return for Season 2 on Disney+. When Kimmel inquired if the entire cast will return for the following six episodes, Hiddleston said “absolutely.” He’s “thrilled” to shoot in his hometown of London, England, but it happened by mistake. Therefore the “whole cast” will be returning for a new season.