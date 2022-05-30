Lisa Hochstein Flaunts Her Bust and Abs Amidst Divorce from Lenny Hochstein

The Last Kiss actress Lisa Hochstein raised the temperature in the scorching heat with her latest Instagram post. The actress posted a sexy picture of herself posing in a swimsuit top and skirt. Lisa looked incredibly hot in the picture as her extremely toned back was visible in her backless top. Additionally, in the recent snaps, Lisa’s perfect bosom gained her numerous likes and appreciation. The model who is currently 39 years old proved to us that age is just a number and she can slay any outfit and look at any age.

Lisa also accessorized her outfit with blue pencil heels, adding a cherry on top of her look. Lisa posted the picture on Sunday for her 521k followers and it is highly assumed that she is Sunday her way through life. As she lounged, the media star used the app’s Stories function to share a small video snippet. She sat seductively in a beach chair with a white blanket draped over it, peering into the camera lens. The model looked stunning in a beaded blue string bikini that allowed fans to see her cleavage up close.

However, this is not the very first time Lisa has left us jaw-dropped with her incredibly hot pictures and flat abs. Lisa can be seen regularly posing in the most amazing outfits for her Instagram family. A few days back only Lisa posed in an all-white jumpsuit with deep cleavage, and to no one’s surprise rocked the outfit. But this time, Lisa’s pictures might hit different to all her fans including her.

This is because the “The Real Housewives of Miami” star is allegedly separating from her husband of 12 years Lenny Hochstein. Lenny, 59 who is also a plastic surgeon married Lisa in 2009 and has two children with her that they welcomed through surrogacy. However, the surgeon on 20th May went ahead to file for divorce with Lisa.

In divorce filings acquired by a media outlet, the plastic surgeon declared that ‘irreconcilable disputes have emerged between the parties and hence the marriage is irretrievably broken. He further stated that there is no existing hope for reconciliation. On May 20, Florida received the paperwork. The ex-couple has a prenuptial agreement. Her plastic surgeon husband Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce.

Lenny is dating Austrian beauty Katharina Mazepa, 26. The self-proclaimed ‘breast god’ denies his relationship with Katharina caused his divorce from Lisa. Lenny has asked that he and Lisa ‘enjoy extensive time-sharing’ with their children Elle, 2, and Logan, 6. Lenny said he and his ex-wife ‘decided to end their marriage a month ago and promised to cover Lisa’s legal bills.

Lenny stated he’ll pay for their children’s health insurance, private school education, and school enrichment.” He stated he’ll give Lisa spousal support as per their prenuptial agreement. He’s also urged the court to allocate non-marital assets fairly. Mazepa liked and commented on Instagram photos of Lenny with his estranged wife for over two years.