Legacies Season 4 Episode 20 Release Date, Time, Plot, Preview and Latest Updates

What can we expect from the series finale?

“Legacies” was one of the many victims of the large-scale cancellation of shows by the CW. The fans of Vampire Diaries were the saddest when they find out that the spin-off series will not be renewed. Yes, CW announced that Legacies has been canceled and will not be renewed for season 5.

All the hopes are now placed on the finale of Season 4. Fans are highly anxious about whether the series will be able to provide a satisfactory ending to the story as this will basically be the end of the era of Vampire Diaries. The creators have to carefully end the series and tie up loose ends.

Here is what we know about the final episode of Legacies season 4:

What Is Legacies About?

“Legacies” continues after the events of “The Originals”. Both series are a spin-off of the Vampire Diaries franchise. The story of “Legacies” features the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, Hope. Hope is a descendant of the most powerful vampires, werewolves, and witches and carries the powers of all three bloodlines.

Hope now attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted where she learns to control and harness her powers and try to keep her impulses in check.

Recap of Previous Episodes

In episode 19, we saw that Jen made a spear for Ken that can kill Hope. Ken is soon confronted by Hope and the others where Lizzie tries to take him hot but to no avail. Cleo somehow manages to save Hope from getting stabbed by the spear and then Hope throws Ken on his own spear which ends up crippling him.

Ethan ends up sacrificing himself to save others and Aurora gets a proper Viking funeral. On the other hand, Jed is killed by Alaric however they end up reconciling. The episode ends with Ethan arriving in Limbo.

What to Expect from Episode 20?

The 20th and final episode of season 4 has been titled “Do You Mind Staying with Me for another Minute?”. The official synopsis of the episode indicated that Hope and Lizzie will find comfort in the end from unexpected places.

It has also been revealed that Klaus from Vampire Diaries will be making a cameo appearance during the finale. However, we know that Klaus already died so we don’t know if he is the real deal or how he came back to life but no matter what, he will surely assist Hope.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 20 Release Date and Time

CW has announced through the promo video that episode 20 will be released on 16 June 2022. The time for the release will be 9:00 pm ET. The episode will first air on The CW and will be available for online streaming the next day onwards on CWTV.com and the CW app.

You can also stream the episode on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.