Lebron drops 56 on the Warriors, ends Lakers’ losing streak

Lebron James at 37 has proved yet again why he is still the King!

There is an old saying that when you corner a ferocious beast that’s when it’s the most dangerous. We have seen something similar with Lebron James’ performance today against the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors and the Cavaliers share a special bond as the two franchises faced each other off in the NBA finals for 4 consecutive years. That is all the more reason why Lebron could not allow the Warriors to sweep the Lakers in the regular season.

Lebron is not known as an out-and-out scorer and yet this marked his 13th 50 point game in the NBA. With this win, the Lakers will be hoping to rally behind Lebron in a bid to save their season.

Lebron James has joined an exclusive 37 club with his performance vs the Doves

Lebron James is now among only 4 players in the league to have scored 50 points or more at the age of 37. The other 3 players on the list are none other than Jamal Crawford, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan.

A pretty exclusive club for Lebron, but then again his whole career has been full of extraordinary achievements. The pressure was mounting up on the Lakers and they desperately needed a win.

Lebron made sure that they got that W and carried the team on his back. Although, the Lakers looked good today and it felt as if the whole team was in sync and putting in some effort.

They do not have a very young squad which is why synchronization will be the key for the Franchise. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was full of admiration for Lebron and gave his statement of James’ performances.

He’s obviously such a handful coming downhill, and then when he gets his 3-point shot going like he did in the second half, makes it pretty difficult to try and guard him,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He was brilliant tonight. LeBron was amazing.”

The Lakers have the second-toughest schedule in the NBA for the remainder of the season. It will take many such performances from Lebron and all other players in the team if they are to make the play-in tournament for the Playoffs.

Will King James be able to clinch the first spot in the all-time scoring list?

As of now, Lebron is at the 3rd spot on the all-time scoring list. He is quickly closing on Karl Malone who is in second place. Lebron has 36,638 points in 1,354 games played in the NBA.

In the first place is Kareem Abdul Jabbar who has 38,387 points in 1560 games played. Lebron’s current average is 25 points per game, should he play 200 more games theoretically speaking he should be able to add 5000 more points to his name.

But given his age, one would say that Lebron would have 2-3 more seasons left in his tank. Also, will he be able to post the same numbers is also a big if? But given how dominant he is now and how much he works out on his physique, one would expect Lebron to go out strong.

All in all, if you were to bet on it, betting on Lebron would be a good option.