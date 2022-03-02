Lauren Boebert Rants at Joe Biden As He Pays Tribute To Fallen Soldiers

Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech was stopped by a Republican Representative. Lauren Boebert when discussed the possible connection between his son Beau’s death and burn pit exposure while serving in Iraq.

“Many of the world’s fittest and best-trained fighters were forever changed when they returned home. Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A fatal disease that would leave them in a flag-draped casket. Yes, I am aware of that “The last thing Biden said before Boebert called out to stop him.

Boebert, a Colorado native, reportedly yelled at the chamber, “You throw them in, 13 of them,” according to various reporters present. The congresswoman was booed by some Democratic members of the chamber.

“My son, Major Beau Biden, was one of those men,” Biden said. “To our knowledge, we don’t know for sure what caused his brain cancer and other illnesses that have afflicted our soldiers. But I’m determined to find out as much as possible.” Boebert was referring to the 13 American servicemen who li Afghanistan last summer while attempting to safeguard the Kabul airfield amid the chaotic US retreat.

When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn't stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there. Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

Many veterans struggle from long-term health issues like cancer, according to Vice President Joe Biden. He speculated that Beau’s brain cancer could have been caused by exposure to fire pit chemicals in Iraq.

Legislators cheer and boo, but disrupting a statement is considered a severe violation of etiquette by many. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a rookie Republican legislator from Georgia, has built a reputation for herself as a polarizing figure in the House. As proprietor of the Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, where waiters were permitted to carry firearms while serving customers, Boebert created a reputation as a pro-gun advocate.

The disruption by Republican Rep. Joe Wilson on Tuesday night dragged up memories of Obama’s 2009 joint speech to Congress when Wilson shouted: “you liar” interrupting Obama’s speech. Wilson was subsequently reprimanded by the House of Representatives for his behavior.

Boebert gained mainstream news in September 2019 after she questioned 2020 Democratic presidential main contender Beto O’Rourke at Aurora town hall over his plan for a buyback system and a prohibition on assault-style firearms such as AR-15s.

Boebert organized the “We Will Not Comply!” event in December 2019, a proponent of Colorado’s red flag legislation, which authorizes the state to seize firearms from anyone judged a danger,. Rally protection was supplied by the American Patriots Three Percent militia, a group linked with the Three Percenters.

As a supporter of the Three Percenters on social media, Boebert has employed friendly language and even photographed with members of the organization. She declared herself to be “with the militia” during her candidacy for the House of Representatives.