Kylie Jenner Wears ‘Naked’ Paul Gaultier Swimsuit Top And Says ‘Free the Nipple’

American model and media personality Kylie Jenner is known for creating news and being in talks usually. The youngest self-made billionaire made headlines yet again by posting a scandalous picture on her Instagram handle. The 24-year-old model shared a bikini picture of hers on Monday 6th Jue 2022. In the post, Kylie can be seen wearing a beige color bikini.

The slide of two nearly bared all pictures was posted by Kylie in which she can be seen wearing a swimsuit from Jean Paul Gaultier. The bikini however depicted a picture of bare breasts, that was drawn on it. It was extremely close-up pictures with images of bare breasts in the bikini. The fabric of the suit was nylon. The picture was posted by the model instead of a known campaign that has been going on for years.

Kylie captioned the picture stating “Free the Nipple”. The campaign was initiated a few years ago to promote gender equality concerning being topless in public. It is to denote that it can be topless in public and flaunt their nipples why can’t women do the same. The campaign initially gained momentum but subsequently, its impact declined.

The $325 swimsuit is part of a collaboration between the French design brand and Lotta Volkova. The bikini is named “The Naked Bikini,” and it comes with a matching nude bottom, which Jenner didn’t show off. Jenner also donned a “naked” Balmain dress at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards earlier this year.

After the birth of her second kid in February, her naked bikini joins the expanding list of her brave and breathtaking looks. Many fans claimed they thought they’d “opened the incorrect app” after seeing the reality star’s shocking image.

One person remarked, “This scared me, Kylie.” Another commented, “Absolutely screaming ma’am.” “The way I was so perplexed,” said someone else. One woman exclaimed, “I almost believed they were genuine.” Others expressed their admiration for the “shocking” bikini, while others simply stated, “Girl no.” “Can you tell me where I can get it?” one inquired.

“I’m in desperate need of this bikini right now,” said another. “I have never commented before, but I would urge you never wear that again,” one wrote. It’s unclear whether Kylie is wearing the matching nude bikini bottoms in the photo, which was taken while she was on vacation at the posh Amangiri resort in Utah. The five-star resort is nestled within 900 acres of breathtaking Colorado desert.

This gives the ideal spot for Kylie to shoot a variety of social media content. She stood in the pool with a pair of statement sunglasses on and uploaded a snap of her blinged-up hands in the crystal blue water while on this trip. For a series of photos photographed against the venue’s trademark exposed concrete walls, she wore a futuristic blue top and skirt.