Kurulus Osman Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

The famous Turkish drama Kurulus Osman is one of the most popular series in the country. Its popularity has also reached outside Turkey and hence, viewers across the world are curious to know various details about the show. The adventurous historical drama that is based on the story of Osman, son of Ertugrul Ghazi and Halime Sultan, brings out several phases of Osman’s life. The show very well captures the struggles of Osman while trying to establish his control over the Ottoman Dynasty.

The show was released in the year 2019 in November. The popularity after it released its first season reached heights, and a second and third seasons were also released subsequently. The Mehmet Bozdağ has numerous episodes in a particular season. Despite this, the viewers are now eyeing a fourth season of the show.

Season 3 of the show started in October 2021 and last aired in June 2022. Since then fans are eagerly waiting for any sort of news regarding the fourth season of the Islamic show. So let us know the details about season 4 of the show.

Kurtulus Osman Season 4 Release Date

To everyone’s surprise and fortunately we do have a release date for the upcoming season of the show. According to several reports season, 4 of Kurulus Osman will release on 10th October 2022. The premiere will happen on Wednesday at around 10.00 p.m. It is also expected that the usual pattern of releasing episodes subsequently will be followed.

Kurulus Osman Season 4 Plot

Osman Ghazi’s rise to power and leadership of the Ottoman Empire, as well as his internal and foreign battles, are chronicled in this TV series. He fought both Byzantium and the Mongol Ilkhanate to create an independent kingdom capable of standing up to both the Byzantine and Mongol Empires but yet respecting the Turks.

Osman defeated his various opponents and traitors with the support of his dedicated workplace, family, and friends to complete his purpose. Kurtulus Osman’s fourth season features a young Sultan Murad, who is sent to Manisa by his father for some peace and quiet.

Cast for Kurulus Osman Season 4

Seray Kaya, Buse Arslan, and Emel Dede all star in Kurulus Osman’s fourth season. Additional characters appear in the film beyond those already mentioned. Zge Törer plays Bala Hatun, while Burak Zçivit plays Osman Bey.

Boran is one of Osman Bey’s main alps and his best buddy and will be played by Yigit. Dündar is the youngest son of Süleyman ah and Hayme Hatun, and is played by Ragip Savaş.

Sungurtekin Bey and Erturul Ghazi’s youngest brother, as well as Selcan Hatun’s youngest adoptive brother. Hazal Hatun’s husband and Zöhre Hatun’s widower. Yıldız aar Atiksoy in the role of Malhun Hatun. Malhun is the daughter of Mer Bey, Osman Bey’s second wife and mother of Orhan and Fatma.