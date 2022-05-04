Kung Fu Hustle 2 Is Finally Happening: Everything We Know So Far

Kung Fu Hustle is a Chinese Film a 2004 film directed, produced, co-written, and starring Stephen Chow. Kung Fu Hustle was shot between two production companies.

The film is returning for a second time with Kung Fu Hustle 2, and it appears that viewers are at least intrigued enough to pay attention. If you recall, the original picture didn’t exactly receive critical acclaim, but it did manage to amass a sizable following after its debut as it began to be noticed by fans regularly.

Its action is absolutely over the top, and at times it makes Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon appear more realistic, but it is entertaining, and it did have the kind of charm that made it charming to many fans. Plus, the over-the-top quality of some martial arts films is what attracts audiences to them in the first place.

The movie is a cult favorite!

What All Do We Know About Chow?

Stephen Chow’s worldwide debut came with Shaolin Soccer, a frenzied, cartoonish sports film released in 2001.

Chow directed it with an eye toward international audiences, and the film’s unusual blend of action and comedy made it a smashing blockbuster. Kung Fu Hustle, another martial arts and action film, was his follow-up.

He plays a lowlife criminal who becomes involved with the Axe Gang, which leads to some great action scenes.

Stephen Chow wrote and directed the original Kung Fu Hustle, so it’s no surprise that he’ll be directing the franchise’s latest venture.

Chow began his career as an actor in his native China, appearing on television as early as the early 1980s, but in recent years has shifted his focus to directing. In 1994, he made his directorial debut with From Beijing with Love, but it was with the cult classic Shaolin Soccer in 2001 that he truly made his mark on the American film scene.

Kung Fu Hustle 2 Is Finally Coming

Chow first expressed his desire to develop Kung Fu Hustle 2 in 2005. Of course, as fans are well aware, things did not turn out as planned.

In 2019, Chow re-confirmed the project’s existence. He did say, though, that Kung Fu Hustle 2 will not be a direct sequel. Instead, the Kung Fu film will be set in the present day, and he will most likely only make a cameo appearance.

While it’s regrettable that Chow won’t be playing the lead in the sequel – especially after such a long sabbatical from the industry – it’s good to hear it’s finally in the works.

As of now, there is no release date from the film director. Although we do know that Chow won’t be the lead in the film plus there are speculations of the lead being a Female actress. One more thing that has been speculated about the film is that the movie will be set in a foreign land.

For more updates about the film, stay tuned!