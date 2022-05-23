Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Stepdaughter’ Atiana De La Hoya’s Stunning Look in Brown Bikini

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian who recently got married to singer Travis Barker has a new family member making a Hulu debut. It is none other than Travis’s ex-wife’s daughter and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. Atiana, who was born to Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya is 23-years-old.

Although Shanna and Travis have two children Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, he has also taken care of and shares a fatherly relationship with Atiana. Recently, the 23-year-old made her Hulu debut in the sexiest brown color bikini set and looked absolutely gorgeous. Atiana who is often seen living her life privately is all set now to make a Hulu debut on one of the highest-grossing shows The Kardashian.

The 23- year old donned a brown color bikini and posted her pictures on her official Instagram handle. Atiana is almost regular when it comes to her Instagram. She also has some really aesthetic and gorgeous pictures on her official Instagram handle.

Atiana currently has 495k followers on her handle. Seeing all this it won’t be wrong to say that Atiana is all set to blend in with her extended family i.e. “The Kardashians.”

Talking about the idea behind blended family Kourtney has herself talked about it. Kourtney spoke about having a “mixed family” on the most recent episode of their new show. “I adore the concept of a blended family,” Kourtney, 43, exclaimed on The Kardashians on Thursday, May 19. The more children, the better.” There are more individuals to adore now. Travis’ children are very close to me, and I adore them. It’s a lovely thing.”

The Poosh creator raved over her new husband’s role as a father in the most recent episode. “Travis is an incredible father, Kourtney said. One of the reasons I fell in love with him is because of it. He has a lot of patience. I believe it is easier to combine our families because we all know each other. It’s all I’ve ever wanted.”

Interesting Facts About Atiana

Atiana is the only child, of Shanna and Oakley. However, Shanna and Oakley have other children too with their different partners. Atiana will be seen on Hulu attending the famous wedding celebration of Kourtney and her stepfather Travis Barker. Atiana was born in Los Angeles, California on March 29, 1999, and has been modeling since she was 14 years old.

With Galore in 2021, the model was able to land her first magazine cover story. She is a model who also customizes luxury clothing and accessories with her outstanding artistic skills. Therefore, it would be interesting to know whether Atiana would make her career and future in modeling and fame like her extended family or she will pursue one of her skills and hobbies like designing. Let us see what is lined up for the 23-year-old!