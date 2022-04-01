Konosuba Season 3 is Finally Arriving- Do We Have a Release Date?

Even though the third season of Konosuba has already been publicly announced, there is no publication date set for this anime show.

When will Konosuba Season 3 be released? To what extent does this new season want to expand on its predecessors’ work? Konosuba Anime Season 3 premiere date and several episodes will be answered on this page, but first, we’ll provide you some background information:

The fantastical aspects of Konosuba make it an excellent comedic isekai series. As the title suggests, Kazuma Sat is the primary protagonist of this anime. The story revolves around Kazuma Sat, a young NEET who ends up in a gathering with the ugliest people. Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness, the archwizards and crusaders. As a team, they must overcome the devil king.

The Konosuba anime has a total of two seasons. A total of 10 episodes were produced for the show’s first installment, which aired in 2016. There are 10 chapters in all of Konosuba’s seasons.

In addition, there are also two OVAs as well as a film. The film’s title is KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson, and it came out on January 25, 2019. The second season’s events are carried over into the film. Before season 3 begins, it’s a smart option to catch up on this season.

Many Konosuba admirers are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the third and final season, which has yet to be announced. Here is a peek at the upcoming Konosuba Season 3 scheduled launch and which light novel books will be adapted for the next season.

The only thing we know for sure about Konosuba Season 3 is that it will be an anime production. My best guess is Konosuba season 3, which is set to premiere in January 2023.

New seasons are usually issued 12 to 18 months after they are announced, in general. On the other hand, Princess Connect is being directed by Konosuba creator Takaomi Kanasaki! Season 2 of Re: Dive is now airing. That’s why the anime won’t come out till 2023. For Konosuba season 3, the launch date is expected to be January 2023. I’m wondering why Kadokawa made the announcement so quickly.

Konosuba Characters, Cast & Anime Staff

Season 3 of “KonoSuba” has yet to be confirmed, hence no cast members have been announced. In any case, it’s reasonable to presume that the voice actors from seasons 1 and 2 will be reuniting for a possible third season of “KonoSuba.”

Here’s everything we have on the upcoming series’ characters and ensemble.

Satou Kazuma as Jun Fukushima

Aqua as Amamiya Ten

Megumin as Rie Takahashi

Darkness as Ai Kayano

Yun Yun as Aki Toyosak

Konosuba Season 3 Plot

KonoSuba’s first and second seasons are centered on Volumes 1 and 2, whereas Seasons 3 and 4 are used in Season 2. Because it was modeled on issue 5, the movie seemed like a continuation of the previous two seasons. During the movie, the group visits Megumin’s hometown and faces Sylvia, a commander for the demon kings of the area. Even when Sylvia attempts to merge with two extra commanders to assume a much more formidable form, Kazuma and his group are victorious.

Volume 6 of the light book is anticipated to serve as the basis for the next season, which will follow Kazuma and his crew as news of their wins against the Devil King spreads. Although the rendezvous with royalty goes awry, Kazuma manages to get away from his companions for a short time and return to them. The developing love connection involving Kazuma and Megumin was also a major theme of the film. As a result, the subject will probably be revisited in Season 3.