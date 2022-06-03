Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date, Spoilers, Plot, and More

Will the school trip be any help to Komi-san?

After the first season finished streaming in January 2022, season 2 of Komi Can’t Communicate was quick to follow behind and was finally released in April. We are slowly getting closer to Komi-san’s goal of making 100 friends but we are still far from it at the same time.

Season 2 has been highly appreciated and the creators have been praised for their accurate depiction of the characters from the manga. We are now crawling towards the end of season 2 and everyone’s favorite school trip arc is here.

Episode 8 saw the beginning of the school trip and episode 9 is soon to follow the aftermath of the events of the 8th episode. Fans are eager to find out what happens next in episode 9. Here is everything we know about it:

Recap

Episode 8 began with Komi-san meeting up with Tadano and Osana who were waiting for her at the railway station. The students were seated according to how they will be split into roommates and Komi-san ended up with two new people Katou and Sasaki.

Now there’s an awkward silence between them which Komi tried to end by eating a Poki stick but things only got more awkward with that. The episode revolved around tour guide Ryouko Tenjouin who was nervous and depressed about her job. However, after seeing Tadano and Komi paying attention to her, she somehow got her confidence back.

The group reached the Kyoto hotel and the boys had a photo session while the girls bathed. The episode ended with the girls having a pillow fight together and the teacher came to check up on them. All the girls quickly synced to pretend to be sleeping.

Episode 9 Plot Speculations

The ninth episode has been titled “it’s just the second day of the school trip” and yes, the story will be exactly what the title says. We will witness the events of the second day of the Kyoto trip. From the preview of episode 9, we can see that Komi-san might try to interact more with Katou and Sasaki and hopefully make some progress.

We are bound to see some heartwarming moments between Tadano and Komi as this is a school trip and school trips are all about heartwarming moments. We might finally see some new friends being added to Komi-san’s list by the end of episode 9.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date and Where to Watch

Episode 9 of Season 2 was released yesterday June 2 in Japan and aired on TV Tokyo at 00.00 JST. As for a worldwide release, you might have to wait a while because the worldwide release schedule is very far away from the Japanese release schedule.

Episode 6 was just released a few days ago on June 1 worldwide, so you can expect episode 9 to be released somewhere around June 22. Once released you will be able to stream the episode on Netflix. You might be able to stream it on Netflix now if you use a VPN and set the location to Japan.