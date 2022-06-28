Kendall Jenner Posts Naked Pic After Split from Devin Booker

Talk about cheeky.

It seems like Kendall Jenner is having a good time amid her breakup with Devin Booker. The model and influencer have been known to post racy pictures before on her social handle however, the latest one certainly takes the prize.

Kendall on Instagram just gave a new definition to being cheeky as she posted a snap that features the model sunbathing. What makes the picture cheeky is that the influencer decided to bare it all in the snap as she went completely nude.

Keep on reading to find more details about the supposed snap and how Kendal is spending her time after her breakup. Here are the details:

Kendall on Instagram

On the weekend, Kendall took to her Instagram to share a cheeky photo of hers with her followers. She dropped an NSFW photo that features the model sunbathing in the nude. She has most recently dropped a picture dump full of her racy pictures.

The snaps have also featured her horseriding, night driving in front of the sunset, a room filled with plants, and good food which shows that she has been having a great time post-breakup. The latest picture was however the raciest one in a while where Kendall could be seen lying flat on my stomach.

She had no clothes on and her bare butt was under the sun and captioned the picture with nothing but a blushing emoji. The photo dump quickly became viral and fans and followers of the model flooded her comment section with thousands of comments complimenting her body or her skills at horseriding.

Some comments were also about her post-breakup where some commented that she’s declaring that she is single with her racy pic and some were just enjoying a breakup post.

Kendall and Devin

Kendall’s most recent photo dump comes soon after her recent breakup with professional basketball player Devin Booker. What put their things into perspective was the time they spent at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding with Travis Barker in Italy. A source also reported that the reason for their breakup was a difference in perspectives and life.

It was reported by a source that the two wished to focus on themselves and will continue to support each other despite the breakup and stay as friends. Kendall and Devin have kept their relationship problem most of the time private however, they gave a little insight to their fans after the former couple completed their one year together. Kendall has also revealed at the Jimmy Fallon show that her niece Stormi has a huge crush on Devin.

Kendall dated Devin for almost two years when the photo was reposted by them. None of the two have made an official statement about their breakup yet.