Kendall Jenner Poses Topless at the Pool After Premiere of “The Kardashians”

American supermodel and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner chose to raise the temperature amidst her newly released show on the Hulu app. Kendall took to her official Instagram account and posted a semi-nude, topless picture of hers on her handle. Kendall was seen posing in a blue colo bikini and enjoying her Friday evening.

Kendall posted a slide of five pictures where the first picture was hers holding her tequila in hand. The rest of the slides include some concomitant pictures of her tequila brand. She captioned the picture stating “@drink818 by the pool>”. The pictures posted along with the caption established how much Kendall is obsessed with her tequila brand.

Kendall’s perfect pool partner, Drink 818 is a tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner in 2021. As soon as the company was launched, Kendall along with all her sisters campaigned for her brand to a greater extent. The campaigning was so massive that the Kardashians and Jenners even received hatred and trolls from some.

Jenner was chastised for cultural appropriation after posting a promotional shoot for her tequila firm, 818 Tequila, on Instagram in May 2021. Jenner rode a horse into an agave field where native farmers were harvesting the agave before raising a glass with them in the commercial. Following concerns, Jenner deleted comments on the page, and her reps declined to respond when approached.

But it’s difficult to concentrate on the booze bottle in one hand rather than the nude chest she’s covering with the other. Despite the reality star’s denial, the topless photographs are reigniting speculation that she had a ‘breast job.’ Kendall has prompted rumors as new photographs surfaced of her looking more bosomy than usual.

The model-turned-entrepreneur is presently in Palm Springs, California, in preparation for the inaugural Coachella weekend. Her freshly colored red hair was tumbled across her face in a fuss-free way. Jenner also shared a video of three floating ‘818’ numbers in the pool. The reality TV actress flaunted a shiny red manicure as she clung to her best-selling product and flaunted her amazing form.

Her enthusiastic social media fans liked the post more than 3.5 million times. Talking more about Kendall’s boob job rumors, Kendall fueled rumors after she was photographed looking considerably more bosomy than she usually does in her caller shots. One eccentric posted a bid of photographs of a busty-looking Kendall to a Reddit forum with the text: “Kendall today. She was finally persuaded to get her boobs done.”

She appears to have a bigger chest in the photos than she had earlier in an achromatic crop-top and cut-off drawstring leggings. The KUWTK star’s ‘natural appearing’ operation was quickly praised by fans. “Her boob occupation is one of the champions I’ve seen, real earthy looking,” one person remarked. “Right?” said another. I’ll take advantage of her boobs at any time of the week. I wouldn’t mind if I didn’t have to wear a bra.”