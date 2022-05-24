Kate Moss Will Testify in Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

The sensational defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is going to take a new turn next week. The defamation trial between American actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard is one of the most debated and trending issues these days. The suit is getting more interesting each passing day with new revelations being made. From revelations concerning the couple assaulting each other physically, to the divorce settlement, the trial has become a world sensation now.

The trial will now take another big turn as Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend and fiance, Kate Moss will be testifying in the court of law on Wednesday. The British model will testify through video conferencing on 25th May. Kate’s testimony can make and break the whole case of Johnny Depp. Moss, 48 will testify after Amber Heard mentioned her in one of her statements in the court of law.

Heard while making her arguments in the defamation trial alleged that Depp has also caused physical harm and assault to his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss. Heard alleged that Johnny has also pushed Kate Moss down a flight of stairs. Instead of the same, there is now an opportunity for Depp’s lawyer to call Kate Moss for the testimony.

What Kate Moss will testify about in Depp/Heard defamation case?

Amber claims that Johnny Depp and his sister Whitney Henriquez were having an altercation when things got out of hand. During her testimony, Amber Heard said, “Johnny swings at Whitney with her back to the stairwell… I don’t pause, I don’t wait — I just immediately conjure up images of Kate Moss and a flight of stairs in my mind.”

She went on to say, “And then I swung at him. I’d never hit Johnny in any of our previous relationships. And I actually hit him for the first time. Straight to the point. His actions were threatening to my sister, who was not pushed down the steps.” Depp and Moss dated for a considerable period of four years from 1994 to 1997. It was also alleged that the couple got engaged too but broke up subsequently.

Kate then got married to Jamie Hince in 2011 but was divorced in 2016. Kate has however always been supportive of Johnny Depp even after their breakup. Therefore, it would be quite interesting to see whether she will testify against her ex-boyfriend or will testify for Johnny.

A few years after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got together and started dating. They wed in 2015, at the end of that year. During their marriage, Heard claimed that Depp abused her physically while under the influence of narcotics or alcohol.

In a statement, Depp said that Heard was “trying to secure a premature cash settlement by alleging abuse.” In an op-ed titled “I stood up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath,” she wrote about her experience. When asked if she had ever been a victim of domestic violence, Heard said she had. Despite this, she did not mention Johnny Depp by name.