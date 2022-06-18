Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date, Plot, Preview, and How to Watch

It has all been leading up to this point.

Season 3 of Kaguya-Sama was a long and interesting journey. With all the highs and lows that we saw, it seems that the journey is coming to a halt and the end is nigh. The third season which was titled “Kaguya-Sama: Love is War – Ultra Romantic” will finally end with its 12th and last episode.

The anime adapted from the manga of the same name by Aka Akasaka first started airing in January 2019. The 11th episode of season three aired on 18th June and increased the hype for the finale even more. Fans now eagerly wait for the 12th and final episode of the season.

Here is everything we know about it so far:

The Story So Far

In the last few episodes, we witnessed the buildup of the story for the final episode. During the festival, Kaguya mocks Miyuki however Miyuki still keeps his cool and by now Kaguya has fallen for his intense look. The two then decide to take a walk on the school grounds and Kaguya loses her cool once she hears of a rumor saying she’s on a date and starts blushing hard.

On the other hand, Ishigami is successful in inviting Tsubame to the cultural festival for a date. The two are seen roaming around the school as Ishigami tries to shorten the distance between them. Shirogame is under shock and fear of the failure of his “Make Shinomiya Confess” Plan. He soon falls into despair as he keeps overthinking every detail of the plan.

Plot and Preview of Episode 12

As of now, not much is known about the 12th episode of season 3. However, a preview of the episode was released earlier and it was also revealed that the final episode will be 1-hour long. The whole season 3 contained many arcs which were all dedicated to building up to the final episode.

Miyuki has finally asked Kaguya out on a date so we fans are now really excited because a confession does not seem too far-fetched at this point. However, Miyuki also revealed his acceptance letter to Stanford so we know that he will skip a class and leave next year.

The 12th episode will show how Kaguya will deal with the situation of Miyuki leaving and if Miyuki will really leave in the end.

Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date and How to Watch

Episode 12 of season 3 is expected to release on 24 June at the following times in different timezones:

01:30 AM JST (25th June)

9:30 AM Pacific Time

12:30 PM Eastern time

5:30 PM GMT

6:30 PM CET

Once released, you will be able to watch the 12th episode on Crunchyroll with a premium subscription. The English dub for the same episode will be released on 8 July. You can currently stream the first two seasons of Kaguya-Sama on Crunchyroll.