“Just Add Magic: Mystery City” Star Tyler Sanders Dies at 18

Teenage star Tyler Sanders passed away at the age of 18. He was prominently known for his role in the Amazon spin-off series “Just Add Magic: Mystery City”, which also bagged him a nomination for the Emmy Awards. The sudden and shocking news of his death stunned the fans and acquaintances of the actor.

People took to social media to share their anguish and grieve the death of Tyler. The news of Tyler’s death was confirmed by his agent. So who exactly was Tyler Sanders and what were the circumstances of his death?

Here is everything we know about it so far:

Who Was Tyler Sanders?

Tyler started acting from an early age of 10 and by the time he gained the spotlight he already had an Emmy Nomination for his starring role as Leo in the mystery-adventure spin-off series “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” by Amazon. Before appearing in it Sanders had played many roles in short films.

Including acting, Tyler had also been taking improv classes since he was 10 and also practiced stand-up comedy, all while working for and learning dialects of many accents. His short film appearances include 2014 “Cocoons” where he had the lead role and also 2014’s Susie where he was a supporting actor.

He played the role of Young Jake Otto in one episode of “Fear The Walking Dead” by AMC. He also appeared in Season 3 of “9-1-1: Lone Star” in April and also appeared in “The Rookie” by ABC in 2018. He has also featured in the pilot episode of NBC “What About Barb?” in 2017 and the 2019 film “The Reliant”.

Tyler’s Death: What was his Cause of Death

Tyler passed away on Thursday 16 June at his home in Los Angeles. He was just 18 at the time of his death. The news of his death was confirmed by Pedro Tapia, whose agent was the first to confirm the news of his death. However, Pedro did not talk further about the actor’s death.

Tyler Sanders who portrayed the son in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ 3×14 “Impulse Control” has sadly passed away at age 18. pic.twitter.com/2TBVzeNzj6 — 9-1-1 NEWS (@911TVNEWS) June 17, 2022

We are sad to sharing the passing of Tyler Sanders at the age of 18. Tyler portrayed a young version of Jake Otto in Season 3 of #FearTWD among other television roles. Our most sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.#TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/28ButgVlcL — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) June 17, 2022

He said: “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time”. When asked about the cause of Tyler’s death, Pedro claimed that it was under investigation and they are waiting for an autopsy which will be performed a few days later.

Social Media

Tyler was pretty active on his social media and especially on Instagram. He had a total of 13.2 K followers on his Instagram and posted frequently. His last post was 5 days ago in which he was seen donning a full blue suit and captioned the post with: “Styling”.

Many fans and acquaintances took to social media to grieve Tyler’s death.