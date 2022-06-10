Julee Cruise Dies at 65: What Was Her Net Worth in 2022?

Julee was prominently known for her collaborations with David Lynch.

Lynchian songstress Julee Cruise passed away at the age of 65 on 9 June 2022. The singer-songwriter was popular for her frequent collaborations with composer Angelo Badalamenti and director David Lynch. The news of her death was shared by her husband on social media.

So what caused her demise and how much was Cruise worth at the time of her death? Here is everything we know about it:

Who Was Julee Cruise?

Julee was born on 1 December 1956 in Creston, Iowa to the town dentist. She learned French horn from the Drake University in Des Moines and then joined the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis where she performed as a singer and actress.

The most notable role from her early days was the role of Jinjur in the adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s books of Oz. Later on, she moved to New York where she played Janis Joplin in Beehive revue.

Julee’s Death

The news of Julee’s death was revealed by her husband Edward Grinnan. The author posted on Facebook: “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace … I played her [B-52’s song] Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.”

One of my favorite scenes of all time amplified so much by Julee Cruise’s beautiful music. RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/NaA0ldgJTZ — Jared (@Name112a7) June 10, 2022

As of now, a cause of death was not revealed by her husband or any other acquaintance however, back in 2018, Julee revealed that she was diagnosed with systemic lupus an autoimmune disease, and also complained about the chronic pain caused by it.

This breaks my heart. I can't imagine Twin Peaks without Julee Cruise, the voice of an angel. She will be forever missed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/76xJYHZC9w — Ivan Rosenfield (@underthefan119) June 10, 2022

Julee Cruise Career and Net Worth

Throughout her career, Julee professed to be a singer, songwriter, musician, and actress. She was the most active during the era of 1980s and 1990s. She released a total of four albums throughout her career which is:

Floating into the Night (1989)

The Voice of Love (1993)

The Art of Being a Girl (2002)

My Secret Life (2011)

Her most popular and widely heard song remains to be “Falling” from her first album which was also used in the popular series Twin Peaks that debuted in 1990. The Song topped at 11th on the US Charts and 7th on the UK charts. She was prominently known for her music which was featured in the works of director and filmmaker David Lynch and composed by Angelo.

According to Idolworth, Julee Cruise was worth $2 million at the time of her death. She never talked or shared about her possessions and earnings publicly. Her primary source of income was her vocals and songwriting talents. She was also associated with Warner Brothers.

Personal Life and Social Media Presence

Julee kept her personal life private from the media almost all her life. It is not known whether she and Edward had any children however, it is believed that the two never parented any children. She barely had any presence on social media either.

R.I.P. Julee Cruise “Ladies & gentlemen, direct from the roadhouse in Twin Peaks, USA, Miss Julee Cruise.” Cruise filled in for Sinead O’Connor on SNL when O’Connor refused to appear with host, Andrew Dice Clay on May 12, 1990. Cruise performed “Falling.” pic.twitter.com/2zbhbDBCjp — Chicago’s Best Bartender (@MikeVanderbilt) June 10, 2022

She only had one verified account on Facebook with 3.8K followers but that too was used very rarely. Many fans and acquaintances took to Twitter to grieve the death of the pop singer.