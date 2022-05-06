JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Starts Dating Again

“Love is Love” would be the best suiting compliment that could be given to the reunited couple JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew. American dancer Siwa who is 18 years old has yet again confirmed that she is back with her long-lost love Kylie Prew. Jojo who is a very famous singer and YouTuber has given her love a second chance.

Kylie, who is also a singer, and both of them were known by the name of “Dance Moms”. The news broke in when a series of snippets from their visit to Disney world was shared. The couple confirmed that they decided to give their relationship a second chance and that their love has been rejuvenated.

The whole expression of her emotion was through a caption that read “If you love someone, let it go if it comes back”. The caption clearly depicted how happy JoJo is with her love now. Even the pictures were telling their happiness together. JoJo shared two pictures, wherein in one Kylie is seen her kissing her cheeks. The other picture was quite an aesthetic blur.

As soon as the post was shared on JoJo’s official Instagram and Twitter account fans went crazy. All their fan pages who wished for their reunion were extremely happy. Some wrote “Woww, I did not expect that”. Other wrote “Finally, the wait is over.” The couple started dating in 2021 only and then subsequently parted ways.

The vocalist of “Boomerang” came out as gay. Prew, she later stated, was the one who persuaded her to go public with her truth. In February 2021, Siwa gushed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” saying, “I do have the greatest, wonderful, perfect, most gorgeous girlfriend in the entire world.”

“I was FaceTiming with my girlfriend one day… ‘I kind of simply want to publish this picture on my [Instagram] Story,’ I said. She was quite encouraging; she said, ‘Do it,’ and I said, ‘OK,’ and I did it… “Then I resumed FaceTiming with her.”

However, while Siwa was dancing on “Dancing With the Stars” in October 2021, rumors that the two had broken up spread swiftly. She and her pro partner Jenna Johnson made history as the first same-sex dance duo to compete for the mirrorball trophy.

Siwa told a news outlet at a post-show press conference for the dance competition series that she was relying on her “elder sister” (Johnson) for assistance at the time.

“She’s helped me with so many things.” “I think one thing she’s helped me with is finding happiness with myself,” Siwa said of Johnson, who is 28 years old. “One thing she’s done for me is made me content with myself.”

“That’s something my mother actually said to me yesterday,” she said. ‘I simply adore having Jenna in your life as a friend, as your older sister, because she isn’t trying to change you,’ she said. She just wants you to be yourself, happy, and confident in yourself.’ It’s something for which I’ll be eternally grateful.”