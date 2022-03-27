Joe Biden Says Russian President Vladimir Putin Can’t Remain in Power, White House Clarifies

Is the United States finally picking a fight with Kremlin?

After Russia rained down missiles on the most pro-western city of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden gave his most belligerent speech to date. He gave the historic speech in Poland as the city where the missiles rained down is just 40 miles from the Polish border.

Biden called out Putin in his speech and condemned him as a ‘butcher’ who could no longer stay in power. Here are more details about Biden’s speech and Kremlin’s reply:

Biden’s Speech

After the erupting explosions in Lviv, the United States says it’s a clear act of defiance by Kremlin and Joe Biden gave a speech in Warsaw and told the audience there that they should prepare themselves for a long fight ahead.

Biden also urged the officials around Putin to throw him out of the Kremlin, which seems to be a dramatic shift of the policy of backing regime change in Russia by the United States. Biden said: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power”. However, the White House clarified Biden’s statement later and said that Joe’s point was that Vladimir Putin shall not be allowed to freely exercise his powers over his neighboring regions and Biden is not really seeking a change of regime in Moscow.

Joe also claimed that Putin was hell-bent on violence and addressed him directly in his speech saying: “Don’t even think about moving on to one single inch of Nato territory”. Biden also added in his speech: “There is simply no justification or provocation for Russia’s choice of war. It’s an example of one of the oldest human impulses, using brute force and disinformation to satisfy a craving for absolute power and control. It’s nothing less than a direct challenge to the rules-based international order established since the end of world war two.”

Kremlin’s Reply

The Kremlin clearly disregarded the remark by the US president that Putin “cannot remain in power”. They claimed that it was up to the Russians to decide who their president is. After being asked about Biden’s comment, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Kremlin said: “That’s not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians.”

However, after the White House clarified what the words of Joe Biden meant and what he was implying, Peskov did not respond to a follow-up request for reaction to this clarification. After Joe started stepping up and throwing personal attacks on Putin ever since the Russia-Ukraine war started, the Kremlin has been replying while questioning the state of mind of Biden and the US leaders.

Kremlin has claimed that Joe Biden’s remarks on them and Putin is fueled by irritation, forgetfulness, and fatigue.