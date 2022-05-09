Jesy Nelson Strips Down To Red Bikini To Show Off Her New Tattoos

JESY Nelson sat in the sun in LA yesterday, flaunting her incredible body.

The 30-year-old singer dazzled in a hot bikini while sunbathing in her magnificent city apartment.

Jesy, who is rumored to be in LA working on new music, had her wavy hair down her back and accessorized with a bandana and her signature lip liner and lipstick for her sunbathing look.

“Came through dripping,” Jesy, a former member of Little Mix, captioned the photos.

She was observed spraying water on her face while resting in the pool with a coconut drink. In another, she raised her left arm to display many tattoos, including the Gothic typeface phrase ‘Once Upon a Time.’

In one photo, she had the word ‘Manifest’ written on her left hand while she pointed to the ground and closed her eyes.

Why is Jesy in LA?

Jesy has been enjoying the sunlight in Los Angeles for weeks, recording films of her life with friends in between studio trips.

Meanwhile, Jesy’s former Little Mix colleagues appeared to poke fun at her while on tour in the UK. Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall made their long-awaited Confetti Tour debut in Belfast.

Many people noticed that the lyrics to the song Gloves Up were changed to exclude any mention of her being in the band.

Leigh-Anne sang “legend of the three divas” instead of “legend of the four divas.” New Tattoo?

After having a plunge in her own pool, the 30-year-old actress shared a series of photos of herself in the LA sun.

