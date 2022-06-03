Jesy Nelson Shows Off Her Stunning Curves in Red Knickers and Crop Top

English singer Jessica Louise Nelson also known as Jesy Nelson has taken the internet to storm with her recent pictures. Jesy who is also famous for her American single “Boyz” featuring Nicki Minaz, recently posted an incredible picture of herself. In the picture, Jesy could be seen showing off her beautiful curves in an all-red outfit. The 30-year-old singer wore red color knickers along with the same color full sleeves crop top.

Jessica looked absolutely stunning in those pictures and left all of her fan’s jaws dropped. Jesy made all these pictures public through an official Instagram post of hers. The singer took to her official handle to post a slide of four pictures and a video of hers. In all four mirror selfies, Jessica looked absolutely breathtaking. Jessica added a cherry on the top by complimenting her whole look with blood-red lipstick.

Additionally, the singer’s curly blonde hair made her look complete and perfect. The video that Jessica posted also showed her nose piercing and a stud Jesy was wearing. She captioned her post as “I will be loyal to you”. What do you think, is the caption intended for someone special in Jesy’s life? The singer is allegedly dating Sean Sagar. Jesy’s this look grabbed massive fan attention and love. “YOU ARE SEXY MISS NELSON,” one fan wrote in response to the lovely photographs. “Omgg is these lyrics?!?” inquired another enthralled fan.

Talking a little more about Jesy’s look wherein she sat on the floor, the former Little Mix star smoldered at the camera. In a second photo, Jesy stood up and showed off her toned stomach and peach bum. The pop star wore her hair in tight curls and finished the look with a dazzling makeup face. Jesy chose with thick lashes and arched brows.

Jesy soaked up the sun in the heatwave last week, wearing nothing but a white bra top. Jesy looked stunning in a white bralette that nicely highlighted her bronzed skin. It comes just a few days after Jesy posted yet another hot selfie to social media. While relaxing in her automobile, Jesy flaunted her slender form in a black bralette. In the plunging bikini top, she showed off her flat stomach, and she layered a jacket over it.

As she stood for the camera, the former Little Mix member flaunted her sleek new locks. As she made her way to the studio, she sacrificed her full head of curly hair in favor of a sleek straight style. Jesy has recently returned to the United Kingdom after spending time in Los Angeles. In 2011, Nelson auditioned for The X Factor and made it to Bootcamp.

After her elimination, she formed Little Mix with three other participants, who later won the British edition of the show. During her time with the group, she published six studio albums, had five number-one hits on the UK Singles Chart, and sold over 60 million records worldwide. She later left the group in 2020.