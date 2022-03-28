Jessica Chastain Takes Home the Oscar for Best Actress

The world-famous award ceremony Oscars were held for the year 2022 recently. Among the various recipients of the award, Jessica Chastain bagged the very glorious best actress award for her Tammy Faye Bakker. This was the first time that the 45-year old actress has won an Oscar award in her career.

Chastain won her first Best Actress Oscar at Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony, beating out Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), and Penélope Cruz for her portrayal of the famed religious figure in Michael Showalter’s biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Parallel Mothers).

One of the best things about Jessica winning the Oscars was the acceptance speech that she gave. She specifically honored the LGBTQ community in her thanksgiving speech. Not only did she honor them but also highlighted the societal issues LGBTQ faces. She stated how such people go through a lot just for being different from the lot.

In her speech, she further highlighted how covid took the world to storm and affected a lot of people, especially the people of the LGBTQIA community. She stated “We’re coming out of a difficult period marked by a lot of trauma and isolation, and a lot of people out there are feeling hopeless and alone, and suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States.

Many families, like mine, have been affected by it, particularly members of the LGBTQ community who frequently feel out of place among their peers. Discriminatory and bigoted legislation is sweeping the nation, with the sole purpose of further dividing us. Innocent civilians are the victims of violence and hate crimes all over the world. When I’m in a bad mood, I think of Tammy and am inspired by her brave acts of love.

Her compassion inspires me, and I see it as a guiding principle that will lead us forward. It unites us all in our desire to be accepted for who we are, for who we love, and to live a life free of fear, violence, and terror. For those of you who are feeling hopeless or alone, I just want you to know that you are unconditionally loved for your uniqueness.”

The best part regarding this year’s oscar was that it was not held virtually. For the very first time in two years, the Oscars were held full-fledged physically. Usually, the Oscar ceremony is held in February and March but pandemics delayed it for so long. A new twist has also been added this time, as hosts are introduced. Oscars did not have any host but this time it will be hosted by comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the Oscars has already taken the 2022 Oscars to a different level. Will Smith who has also won the best actor award slapped Chris Rock as he made a joke about his wife. The Oscars were held in Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.