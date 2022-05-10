Jesse Williams Nude Footage Leaked from Broadway Debut

American actor and producer Jesse Williams has led himself into great trouble as his nude images got leaked. The snippets are from his upcoming broadway play “Take Me Out”. In the images leaked Jesse can be seen fully naked, and was shooting.

The full-frontal scene from which the images got leaked will now be a deal maker for the production. As soon as the photos and videos got leaked, they started trending on Twitter and Instagram. Meanwhile, Williams was celebrating his Tony nomination for best performance in a play by a featured artist.

The play in which William is playing a part is based on frontal nudity and how one should not stereotype it. However, the viral snippets are a clear-cut case of breaching of privacy. The pictures and videos that went viral will also come under the violation of the right to privacy of an individual.

According to 2nd Stage’s concert page, audience members must put their phones away “out of respect for our actors and to establish a phone-free zone” — possibly to avoid situations like these. According to Playbill, 2nd Stage Theater had patrons place their phones in a Yondr pouch that could only be unlocked by a special unlocking tab in the foyer. But willpower finds a way.

There is always a constant fear in the artists of the movie, that if they play a part wherein they have to go naked, their pictures can go viral. William himself has uttered this so many times that how terrified he is of all such instances and the biggest fear him while playing this part.

Williams portrays a gay baseball player who comes out to the media and teammates with hostility. In a shower scene, Williams and other cast members are exposed. The Hayes Theater at Second Stage has been tightening up security. According to the venue’s website, guests can keep their phones in the case until the end of the show. Meanwhile, in “Watch What Happens Life,” the actor downplayed his Broadway debut’s nudity.

“Everyone is so dramatic,” he told Andy Cohen. “It’s a body… Is it better to feel good about your penis, Cohen inquired? I suppose,” Williams said. “No.” He claimed he learned he didn’t want to know they were coming. He has enough to worry about preparing for his first Broadway show, which includes full-frontal nudity.

At the same time, he had a positive outlook on it. “Everyone is so dramatic,” he told Cohen. “A body. It’s obvious once you see it. It’s a shell.” The current run began on April 4 and was extended till June 11 by the 2nd Stage. Fans applauded Williams on Monday as he was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in the 2003 revival.

Co-stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Michael Oberholtzer are also nominated, as is “Take Me Out” for Best Revival. By Monday night, the actor was trending on Twitter as the leaked tape spread. Fans weren’t bashful about expressing their delight after his performance.