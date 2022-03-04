Jason Momoa Officially Confirms He’s Playing ‘The Bad Guy’ in ‘Fast 10’

American actor Jason Momoa has confirmed huge news regarding his upcoming project. After years of mostly being recognized for television roles such as Game of Thrones, Baywatch: Hawaii, and Stargate: Atlantis, Jason Momoa has had quite a big movie run. Jason has backed the fact that he will play the negative protagonist in the next ‘Fast and Furious movie.

Fast and Furious 10 will pit Vin Diesel against Jason Momoa. Momoa has spoken up about his part in Fast 10 in a new interview with a news channel. Before the interview, it was previously revealed that he had joined the Fast family with his casting in the film. While Momoa isn’t revealing much about the character he’ll be portraying, he does confirm that he’ll be the film’s adversary, and the Aquaman actor is ecstatic to be playing the villain.

Momoa is very well-known for the powerful characters he has played in various movies. He through his appearance puts substance in a character. But that doesn’t specifically mean that Jason plays only a type of role and fits into the same glass. Jason has also played and aced various hilarious roles in the past.

Momoa has a history of playing evil characters, with Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones being a notable example. The role allotted to Jason by Fast 10 has resulted after a set of negotiations. News of Jason for the role aired way before when the negotiations were going on. Jason Momoa has yet to reveal the identity of this character.

As of now most now know that his “flamboyant” role in Fast & Furious 10 will be against Dominic Toretto’s group rather than assisting him. Granted, there are several times in the Fast & Furious films where a villain transforms into an ally, so Momoa’s character’s allegiances might flip in the future. If that’s the case, he won’t have much time to do so before Fast & Furious 11 wraps out the main Fast & Furious film series.

However, it has also been revealed that Jason won’t be the main villain. Actors and more importantly Charlize Theron the character from past Fast and Furious will join the cast. The major villain, Cipher, will be played by Charlize Theron, which indicates that Momoa’s character may end up collaborating with her in some way against the protagonists. In F9, John Cena’s character did the same thing before switching sides to join his brother, and Cena has indicated an interest in returning for the final installments.

Talking about what is Jason’s view on his role he said “I am gonna go and do Fast 10, that’s gonna be fun, I get to play the ‘bad guy’, which I haven’t done for a while”. He further added “Now it’s my turn to be the evil guy. A naughty lad with a lot of flamboyance. A touch of sass.” Fast & Furious 10 is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023, so stay tuned.