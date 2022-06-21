Is Valorant Down? Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Many Websites

Is the internet in your area also acting up?

Are you not able to access Valorant or are you not able to access your internet overall? Well if you are wondering whether there is either a problem in your game or whether it is the internet signal in your area which is the issue, then you might be wrong.

A horde of people has flooded Twitter and other social media accounts claiming that they are not able to access several apps including Valorant. People were first questioning whether only Valorant was facing server problems but that does not seem to be the case.

Here is what we know about the issue so far:

What’s the Issue?

Thousands of players around the world are claiming that they are not able to open the Valorant game and are getting a server error. The message that appears on opening the game says: “Hmmm, our servers seem to be down at the moment and we weren’t able to get an update required to launch games.”

The message continued: “We are sorry and are trying to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Please try again later”. If a similar message like this is appearing on your device too then the problem is a server error from the company’s side.

It’s Not Just Valorant

Yes, you heard it right, the problem you are facing is not just limited to Valorant. It seems that multiple apps and game servers are acting up and causing frustration to users. Other than Valorant, the other web services that were affected include Genshin Impact, Discord, Shopify, and Amazon.

why is valorant down at the same time discord’s down wtf bro — bongwatr (@knnyves) June 21, 2022

Major Internet outage, Internal Server Error Code 500 on multiple sites. Downdetector is down, Discord is down, League of Legends Servers are down, Valorant is down. Huge internet outage happening. — 💫 your average brit 💫 (@verrrrrrt) June 21, 2022

People have been venting on Twitter for a while now and some of them have already connected the dots and have realized that problem is bigger than just server problems. It seems that Cloudflare which happens to be the CDN choice for the affected companies is the one facing problems.

I was in a game valorant crashed and then I couldn’t get back in to finish my comp game since servers are down. Can’t wait to lose 25 rr because servers are down! 🙁 — Mars 🦕 (@Marsceon) June 21, 2022

It Looks Like a Major Power Outage

Apparently, a brief outage at Cloudflare is the reason behind these server problems and other issues. According to Cloudflare’s site: “Customers attempting to reach Cloudflare sites in impacted regions will observe 500 errors. The incident impacts all data plane services in our network.” Cloudflare has apparently applied a fix to the problem and is currently monitoring the results.

We are still monitoring the result of the implemented fix. — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

How to Fix the Issue?

If the problem you are facing is the same as the one mentioned above then you can do nothing at the moment and only wait for the servers to come back up. However, if your problem is entirely different then try one of the following quick fixes:

Check for updates of the app on Epic games.

Close your device and restart.

Go to task manager, close the app if it’s running in the background, and start again.

Check your internet connectivity.

Make sure you have enough space and RAM on your device.

If these quick fixes font work, then try to contact your ISP or contact Valorant’s support services.