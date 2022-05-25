Is KSI Dead? No, It Was a Funeral for His Hamster

It’s just as sad as it is funny.

Fame on the Internet comes with a cost and internet celebrities know of it quite well. One of the most frequent troubles that famous people on the internet have to deal with is the rumors of their death. It is even higher for those who take some time off from the internet or just give up their profession.

The internet is quick to assume that that celebrity has died. Something similar happened to KSI, the popular YouTuber whose rumors of death started floating all over the internet and made everyone question the credibility of the news.

Soon enough, the truth came out and KSI wasn’t really dead. But it was a sort of half-truth since KSI certainly attended a funeral and it was for his pet hamster. Here is everything we know about it so far:

Who Is KSI?

KSI’s full name is Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji and he is also often called JJ o the internet. Just like his many names, KSI happens to have a lot of professions under his belt which makes you wonder if he can really do all of the things he says he can do.

KSI is most popularly known for being a YouTuber and has a subscriber count of 24 million people. He is also involved with the music industry as a rapper. Other than these professions, KSI is also an actor, comedian, as well as amateur boxer.

Why Was KSI Dead Trending?

Well, the answer to that is a little confusing so let us start from the very beginning. On 21 May an event occurred whose highlight was only two words: “KSI” and “Dead”. News and rumors started spreading real fast and the two words were trending on YouTube which made everyone question if the YouTuber was really dead.

However, KSI is not dead, and here’s the twist, KSI certainly did attend a funeral but it wasn’t for him but for his pet hamster. The funeral for KSI’s hamster Morpheus was organized by fellow YouTuber Calfreezy.

The video was titled ‘I Held a Funeral for KSI’s Hamster’ however, only two words started trending from the title which were KSI and funeral. So apparently, KSI remains alive however, he currently grieves the loss of his beloved hamster along with his followers.

Tribute to Morpheus

Although some people were confused by the video, those who understood its meaning started pouring tributes for KSI’s hamster. KSi himself has some words to grieve the loss of his beloved pet and he was also featured in the video.

He said: “This is my first funeral. Morpheus was such an adventurous hamster. Morpheus, or as I liked to call him, Little Morph, my hamster. Physically he is dead, but in all of our memories, he lives on. Goodbye for now Morpheus. I will always remember you and love you. Amen.”

Did I really just watch a funeral for KSI's dead hamster that was nicer than 95% of human funerals? Yes. Did I love it? Yes — rayn (@ryguydasilva) May 24, 2022

The video by Calfreezy featured a funny yet somehow emotional video of KSI with Morpheus.