Is Florence Pugh Dating Will Poulter? Zach Braff Split Rumors Lead The Way

Florence Pugh and Will Poulter are setting the internet on fire and Twitter is having a field day with it. As soon as photos of the two having fun at the beach surfaced on the internet, the netizens went nuts with all their speculations.

“Are the two dating each other?” “But wasn’t Florence in a relationship with Zach Braff? Have they split and is Florence dating Will now?” These were the sort of questions being asked by fans and followers all over the internet. You could only wonder just what sorts of photos surfaced that made the people ask these questions.

Well to satisfy your hunger for answers, here is what we know about it so far:

Florence and Will at the Beach

Florence was spotted at a beach in Ibiza, Spain with Will. The two are former co-stars and have appeared in the movie Midsommar. According to The Daily Mail, Pugh and Poulter were in Ibiza to celebrate and attend the birthday party of Designer Harris Reed who happens to be their mutual friend.

The photos shared by the media site featured Florence and Will enjoying the beach together with their friends. Florence was seen in a sky blue bikini sharing the frame with her former co-star Will who was seen in swimming trunks. The photographs showed the duo sunbathing, sharing cocktails, going for a swim, and laughing together.

One picture also featured Florence applying sunscreen on Will’s back. These photos caught the netizens in a frenzy as they questioned if the two were really dating.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Well if some of you forgot, Florence is actually in a relationship with Zach Braff since 2019. The relationship between the two has been a talk of controversy as there happens to be an age gap of 21 years between them. So why did the netizens were quick to assume that Florence was dating Will now?

Well, the reason could be because many fans of Florence are not fans of her relationship with Zach and are quick to hop on any potential fling of Pugh that does not involve Zach. Florence has spent her fair share of time slapping back at haters of her relationship.

Florence shared a birthday post on her Instagram for Zach in 2020 which she followed up with an IGTV video calling out the people for their hate comments on her photo with Zach. She said: “I’ll underline this fact—I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life, ever, ever, tell anyone who they can and cannot love.”

Florence keeps her relationship private from the media but she has been often seen sharing cooking videos in the kitchen she has shared with Braff since 2020, which pretty much shows she is still in a relationship with Zach.

