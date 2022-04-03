Intel Arc GPU Specs, Release Date, Features, Price And Latest News

Earlier this year, Intel began shipping first ever Arc laptop GPUs to retailers. The company plans to follow up with Arc desktop GPUs sometime in 2022. In contrast to the embedded Intel Iris Xe GPUs, Arc GPUs are separate and more potent. It’s time for Intel to take on the likes of Nvidia as well as AMD in the video card industry, which has never been hotter.
The Arc 350M, as well as Arc 370M, were Intel’s first two Arc laptop GPUs. PC users, especially gamers, would salivate at the idea of future graphics processors that are even more powerful than the current models. In theory, Intel may spark a new GPU rivalry if these early Arc 3 video cards are any sign of what we might anticipate from the desktops counterparts.
Here’s everything we know about the Intel Arc GPUs.
Intel Arc laptop GPUs Specs
|Xe cores
|Raytracing Units
|Memory (GDDR6)
|A350M
|6
|6
|4GB
|A370M
|8
|8
|6GB
|A550M
|16
|16
|8GB
|A730M
|24
|24
|12GB
|A770M
|32
|32
|12GB
Intel Arc laptop GPUs Price and Availability
On March 30, 2022, Intel released the A350M and A370M. Since they are laptop GPUs, there is no way to purchase them separately; you’ll have to acquire a notebook that can be equipped with both. Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro is among the earliest laptop to launch with an Arc A-series chip, which could be pre-ordered for $1,049.
As stated by Intel, the A350M is designed for lightweight and compact laptops, whilst the A370M is designed for entertainment. With costs beginning at $899, more efficient Arc 5 as well as Arc 7 GPUs will be released soon in laptops from companies such as Acer and Asus.
Intel Arc GPUs Performance
Its DirectX 12 Ultimate compatibility and hardware-accelerated raytracing set it apart from the competition.
Arc GPUs will also benefit from Intel’s innovative Deep Link functionality, which allows them to function better with the firm’s 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs. Since this is the case, GPUs coupled with an Intel 12th Gen Core CPU is expected to give enhanced speed in computationally demanding programs like Adobe Photoshop as well as Handbrake and XSplit.
Aside from supporting XeSS AI, the Arc GPUs can algorithmically enhance gameplay clarity while they are operating without hurting efficiency because of the Arc GPUs’ unique Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI units. Successful implementation of this technology would challenge Nvidia’s DLSS as well as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, with the additional benefit that it is not patented.
Since the Arc GPU is not necessary, this implies you could possibly use Intel’s technology to improve efficiency on an outdated Nvidia GPU that can’t handle Nvidia-developed DLSS.