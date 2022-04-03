Intel Arc GPU Specs, Release Date, Features, Price And Latest News

Intel Arc A-series GPUs Xe cores Raytracing Units Memory (GDDR6) A350M 6 6 4GB A370M 8 8 6GB A550M 16 16 8GB A730M 24 24 12GB A770M 32 32 12GB

Intel Arc laptop GPUs Price and Availability

On March 30, 2022, Intel released the A350M and A370M. Since they are laptop GPUs, there is no way to purchase them separately; you’ll have to acquire a notebook that can be equipped with both. Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro is among the earliest laptop to launch with an Arc A-series chip, which could be pre-ordered for $1,049.

As stated by Intel, the A350M is designed for lightweight and compact laptops, whilst the A370M is designed for entertainment. With costs beginning at $899, more efficient Arc 5 as well as Arc 7 GPUs will be released soon in laptops from companies such as Acer and Asus.

Intel Arc GPUs Performance

Its DirectX 12 Ultimate compatibility and hardware-accelerated raytracing set it apart from the competition.

Arc GPUs will also benefit from Intel’s innovative Deep Link functionality, which allows them to function better with the firm’s 12th Generation Alder Lake CPUs. Since this is the case, GPUs coupled with an Intel 12th Gen Core CPU is expected to give enhanced speed in computationally demanding programs like Adobe Photoshop as well as Handbrake and XSplit.

Aside from supporting XeSS AI, the Arc GPUs can algorithmically enhance gameplay clarity while they are operating without hurting efficiency because of the Arc GPUs’ unique Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI units. Successful implementation of this technology would challenge Nvidia’s DLSS as well as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, with the additional benefit that it is not patented.

Since the Arc GPU is not necessary, this implies you could possibly use Intel’s technology to improve efficiency on an outdated Nvidia GPU that can’t handle Nvidia-developed DLSS.