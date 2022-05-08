‘I Think You Should Leave’ Renewed for a Third Season by Netflix

Your favorite comedy series will be back with more!

The popular comedy series featuring Tim Robinson started back in April 2019 and it quickly became loved by the watchers all over the world. The series was especially loved for its sketch comedy and its unique take on a comedy show. Even the critics rated it highly and it had a score of 98% on the Tomatometer.

The second season of the series premiered in July 2021 with a total of 6 episodes, just like season 1. It’s not like the last episode of season 2 left us with any cliffhanger or something but the fans were still speculating whether there will be more of their favorite comedy show.

So will the show return for a third season? Here is everything we know about it so far:

What Is the Show About?

I Think You Should Leave is a sketch comedy series that features Tim Robinson who also happens to be the co-creator of the show. Tim is well known for his writing work on Saturday Night Live where he also performed.

The show is just like its name as it involves Tim trying to make people go away. Tim and his guests in the show try to do anything to make someone want to leave themselves. These guests are mostly alumni of Saturday Night Live where Tim used to work.

The show won the WGA Award for Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series in the years 2020 and 2022. Tim Robinson is known for producing many comedy sketches and series.

Will There Be a Season 3?

If you have been wondering if the show will be continued further, then we have good news for you. Netflix has officially confirmed that a third season will be coming for ‘I Think You Should Leave’.

In a press release, Netflix released a statement that said: “Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.”

Back in March, Sam Richardson, who often collaborates with Tim told Variety that they have already begun writing for the third season.

Expected Release Date

Up till now, we have only received a confirmation that season three of ‘I Think You Should Leave’ has been confirmed. However, a release date was not revealed for now by Netflix or the show’s creators.

Richardson said: “I’m not sure when they’ll start filming but funny sketches are coming already, I can tell you that much.”

The comedy sketch is mainly popular for its guest appearances who have been some notable stars. So we can expect a similar kind of guest appearance in the next season as well.