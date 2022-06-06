‘I Am Groot’ Release Date And First Poster Revealed

The most anticipated series in the animation world, I am Groot, has finally blessed us with some glimpses. The upcoming American animated series has revealed its very first poster and we can’t keep calm about that.

Additionally, the series has also revealed its official release date and now we no longer have to ponder upon when will the series be released. The first poster revealed shows the protagonist character just chilling on a beachside which incites a sense of excitement in the minds of people.

I am Groot has been created by Ryan Little for the streaming on Disney+. Groot is a marvel comic character on whom the whole television series is based. Additionally, the series will become more interesting and enthralling as it also features several other marvel characters.

The sitcom is based on one of the MCU’s cutest characters Groot. It is also a spinoff of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. It will be made up of short films that may or may not feature other MCU characters in supporting roles.

Kirsten Lepore is the show’s director. He has directed the show in a way that covers the whole life frame of Groot. Although Groot is a teenager character if taken in MCU continuity. However, the series will also cover baby Groot and how did he grow into the teenager he is in the major shows. It will be quite interesting to watch the growth of a character you love a lot.

‘I am Groot’ Release Date And Poster Out

I am Groot will not necessarily be a part of the Guardians franchise, according to James Gunn, who directed both films and will return to close up the story with a third feature. In answer to a fan question on Twitter, he responded, “They are animated shorts, therefore not necessarily part of the Guardians saga.” James Gunn in a tweet from his official Twitter handle has revealed from a tweet that the release date of the upcoming series is August 10, 2022.

He wrote August 10 on @disney #IamGroot. Disney also shared the poster “I Am Groot, @MarvelStudios, Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyPlus.” Groot, a tree-like creature, first debuted as an adult in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy. When he died, one of his body parts was planted as a tree and grew into Baby Groot.

This Baby Groot will be followed throughout the series. Meanwhile, the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will be released in 2023.

When questioned about the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn told Collider that “it’s going wonderfully.” He went on to say that the film is “not what people are expecting.” It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far”. In addition, James Gunn is working on the Guardians Holiday Special, which will be released in 2022 over the holiday season.