Hunter x Hunter Returning After A 4-Year Hiatus

This is not a drill!

I kid you not, this is not one of those jokes that the meme pages used to pull out just to watch the fans suffer and neither is this a hoax. This is a hundred percent legit and officially confirmed piece of news! Hunter x Hunter is coming back and it has been confirmed officially by the creator of the manga series himself.

The internet is going crazy right now because honestly, most of us lost any hope of the story ever continued. After all, 4 years is a long time man. Still, sounds unbelievable? Well, you better believe it by the time you are done reading this post.

Here is what we know about the return of Hunter x Hunter:

What Is Hunter X Hunter?

Hunter x Hunter is a popular Japanese manga series. The manga series has been written and illustrated by mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi. The first run of the manga started in 1998 and it has been serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump, which is a shonen manga magazine by Shueisha Inc.

The manga follows the story of Gon, a young boy who finds out that his estranged father was a world-renowned Hunter and he decides to walk on the same path to become a hunter and find clues about his father. Throughout its run, the manga saw multiple hiatuses since 2006 but has still collected a total of 36 massive volumes by October 2018.

The manga became one of the best-selling manga series soon with over 79 million copies sold by November 2021. The longest hiatus of the manga happened in its last run on 26 November 2018 which continued for 4 years but it seems that the hiatus is finally lifting.

Mangaka Confirms Return of Hunter x Hunter

It would be different if the news about the return of the manga came from some company or source and it would have been plausible not to completely trust that piece of news. But this news is coming directly from the mangaka of Hunter x Hunter himself so no one can say the news is false.

Mangaka Yoshihiro went so far as to create his first Twitter account to share the news with the fans who have a cult-like fan following of the manga. Yoshihiro posted a picture of a manga panel draft having the number 6 at the bottom edge.

This basically means that the mangaka is already finished with 6 chapters of the manga and according to the caption, 4 more chapters are on the way. Some people thought that this was a fake account of the mangaka however, that doubt was soon lifted after Murata Yusuke, the illustrator of One Punch Man retweeted the same tweet and confirmed that the account really belonged to Yoshihito.

As for the release date of these chapters, nothing has been confirmed but the manga will certainly be returning soon enough with new chapters, and the fans are more excited than ever.