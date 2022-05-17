Hulu’s ‘Conversations with Friends’: Is It Renewed for Season 2?

Did you have a conversation with your friends about this?

Although the ‘Conversations with Friends’ TV series couldn’t do complete justice to the 2017 novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, this series was somehow still able to highlight those elements that made the novel popular in the first place.

The series held an average of 65% on the Tomatometer and a score of 6.8 by IMDb. Although the series wasn’t able to entertain the critics, it was still well-received by the audience. If you are one of those watchers who already finished binging the series on its release date and are now wondering what comes next, then you are in the right place.

Today we talk about what comes after season one and are there hopes of being a second season under development. Here is everything we know about it so far:

What is the Series About?

‘Conversations with Friends’ involves two women who somehow get romantically involved with an older couple just like in the Novel. The story follows Frances and Bobbi, her best friend and ex-girlfriend. The two are noticed and invited home by Melissa, a photographer and essayist during a spoken-word poetry session.

As the two girls come to Melissa’s home, they meet Nick, an actor and a highly entangled situation occur as Frances starts an affair with Nick while Bobbi grows closer to Melissa.

Will There Be a Season 2?

Without beating around the bush, the simple answer to that question is probably a no. The first thing is the size of the book from which it was adapted. Rooney’s novel only contains 336 pages which is not a decent amount at all for a TV series having multiple seasons.

The content was enough to be made into a feature film but the director Lenny Abrahamson still decided to make it a show. But it seems like, the show is a one-season deal. Ed Guiney, the executive producer of the show was asked about the possibility of a second season.

He replied: “All our lives are unfinished stories until we shuffle off ultimately, and there’s something I think very satisfying and enriching about seeing someone’s experience for a moment in time. Undoubtedly, they’ll all go on to do fascinating things in some fictional universe”. Now I don’t know about you but that sounds pretty much like a no to me.

What’s Ahead?

Although the chances of a second season happening are below zero and there is no official announcement regarding the renewal, the fans still shouldn’t lose help. If you are a fan of Rooney’s work then you should rejoice because her latest novel “Beautiful World, Where Are You”, is consistently staying a best seller.

This means that the chances of the novel being adapted are high and we are bound to get more TV adaptations of Rooney’s work in the future. The first season of the show with 12 episodes is currently streaming on Hulu.