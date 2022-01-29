How to Watch Royal Rumble 2022 Live Stream?

Royal Rumble is around the corner and fans around the world are excited to see the PPV live. With the beginning of Road to WrestleMania, there would be many interesting storylines to look forward to in the Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble is one of the major PPVs of WWE since its beginning in 1988. This is the 35th edition of Royal Rumble.

Every year in January, Royal Rumble is aired throughout the world. Major Championships are defended and traditional Royal Rumble matches are organized too. Since 2018, apart from the Men’s Royal Rumble match, the Women’s Royal Rumble has been on the match card too.

Check out the match card, timings around the world, and where to watch

Last year, Edge and Bianca Belair won their respective Royal Rumble matches. This year, along with the traditional Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are defending their prestigious championships against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, respectively.

Royal Rumble brings many surprises which is one of the many reasons the fans around the world try to watch it live because if you watch it late, there would be a lot of spoilers you don’t want to hear about.

Royal Rumble 2022 is taking place on Saturday 29th January and the live stream will start at 8PM ET/5 PM PT. The pre-show with the WWE experts’ panel takes place one hour prior to the main show at 7PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

Fans around the world can also enjoy live streaming at the times given below

Country Date Time United States 29th January 2022 8 PM EST/ 7 PM Central/ 5 PM PST Canada 29th January 2022 7 PM CST United Kingdom 30th January 2022 1 AM GMT/ 1 AM BST Europe 30th January 2022 2 PM CEST India 30th January 2022 6:30 AM IST Australia 30th January 2022 11 AM AEST Japan 30th January 2022 10 AM JST Saudi Arabia 30th January 2022 11:30 AM SAST

If the Tickets for Royal Rumble 2022 are still available, you can book the tickets at WWE.com or Ticketmaster.com. The unfilled tickets can be bought at the venue on an offline basis as well.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2022 live stream?

The Royal Rumble 2022 will be available live to watch in every corner of the world. It will be available to WWE Network worldwide with a subscription and as a WWE PPV.

In the United States, you can also live stream the entire event on their official broadcast partner Peacock. You can buy the subscription to Peacock at $4.99/month and watch the live event this Saturday. For the rest of the world, WWE Network is the standard way to watch Royal Rumble live, which costs you $9.99/month.

TV Channels and Apps to stream Royal Rumble 2022 Live

You can also watch the Royal Rumble 2022 live on your TV with the country’s official broadcasting channel partners. Below given is the Channel and App list according to the countries in which you can watch Royal Rumble 2022.

Region/Country Channel/Apps India & Sri Lanka Sony Ten 1 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) Australia Main Event on Kayo Sports Japan WWE Network Brazil FOX Premium Arab Countries WWE Network United States Peacock United Kingdom & Ireland BT Sport Box Office & WWE Network Italy WWE Network New Zealand Sky Arena Philippines WWE Network Portugal WWE Network South Africa Supersport WWE, Supersport Variety 3, Supersport Grandstand South Korea IB Sports MX Canada Sportsnet NOW

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Match-Card

Six matches are set to take place in the Royal Rumble in which three championships are being defended. Two are the traditional gimmick Royal Rumble matches. The last one left is the Mix Tag Team match which has the must-see WWE couple and A Powerhouse WWE couple.

For the first time ever, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will stand in the same ring one-on-one. While long-lost brothers of the shield will battle for the Universal Championship. Big Time Becks will defend her championship against Doudrop.

The women’s Royal Rumble match will kick off the show and the Men’s Royal Rumble match will be the main event.

The pre-show could have a match or two. The Usos could defend their Tag Team Titles against a Tag Team and/or there would be a US Championship/ Intercontinental Championship match.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match (30-Man Royal Rumble Match for a world championship at WrestleMania) Women’s Royal Rumble Match (30-Woman Royal Rumble Match for a Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania) Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Bobby Lashley (Singles match for the WWE Championship) Becky Lynch (C) vs. Doudrop (Singles match for WWE RAW Women’s Championship) Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse (Mixed tag team match) Roman Reigns (C) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship)

Royal Rumble 2022 confirmed participants list

The gimmick Royal Rumble matches would feature WWE Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, NXT 2.0. There will also feature celebrities and returning superstars.

25 of 30 Men are confirmed while 23 of 30 Women are confirmed.

Confirmed list of Men’s Royal Rumble Entrants

Omos

Randy Orton

Riddle

AJ Styles

Otis

Chad Gable

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Kevin Owens

Damian Priest

Dolph Ziggler

Robert Roode

Sami Zayn

Johnny Knoxville

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford

Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss

Sheamus

Austin Theory

Ricochet

Shinsuke Nakamura

Rick Boogs

Confirmed list of Women’s Royal Rumble Entrants

Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H.

Liv Morgan

Bianca Belair

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

Lita

Summer Rae

Michelle McCool

Kelly Kelly

Mickie James

Carmella

Queen Zelina

Dana Brooke

Natalya

Tamina

Aliyah

Shotzi

Shayna Baszler

Naomi

Sonya Deville

Sasha Banks

If WWE is planning to collide Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, one of them will lose their Championship at Royal Rumble because title unification is unlikely going to take place. Hence, the chances of Roman Reigns losing his title are more than that of Brock Lesnar.

The Miz and Maryse would find a way to win the match unfairly because they have got an evil mindset. Big Time Becks seems the clear winner over Doudrop.

Men’s Royal Rumble can be won by AJ Styles or else it can be apart from the 25 confirmed participants.

While there is speculation of Ronda Rousey making a return and winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Our prediction would be Shayna Baszler or Alexa Bliss. But if Ronda returns, you know who has got the upper hand.

The match card is star-studded and we are in for an entertaining night. Stay tuned and stream live on your Apps or Channels because you don’t want spoilers heard before seeing the event.

And make way for Road to WrestleMania!