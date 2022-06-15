How to Pre-Register for the Diablo 4 Closed Beta?

The closed beta was quietly opened.

Diablo 4 seems pretty far even now and fans have been eagerly waiting ever since Diablo 3 hit the market. Although we did get Diablo Immortal, however, its heavy monetization was a huge turn-off for many and was not expected from a typical Diablo experience by fans.

We still don’t have any idea when will Diablo 4 drop as both this game and Overwatch 2 were delayed by Blizzard back in November 2021 so don’t expect them to be released any time before 2023. However, it seems some desperate fans have uncovered an unadvertised pre-registration event for the closed beta of Diablo 4.

So when exactly will the Closed Beta of Diablo 4 happen and how can you register for it? Here is everything we know about it so far:

How to Register for Closed Beta?

Blizzard has quietly initiated the pre-registration for the closed beta of Diablo 4 because of the ongoing lawsuit and controversies. Here are the steps you need to take to sign up for closed beta:

Head to Diablo 4’s official website and move to the pre-registration page.

Click on “Pre-register” and a screen will open prompting you to sign in with your Battle.net account.

You will have to enter the details of your Battle.net account or you can create one right there if you don’t have a Battle.net account.

From the given list of options, choose which platform you want to play the closed beta on in case you are selected to participate in it.

Click on submit and your pre-registration is finished.

After you have submitted your form, you will then have to wait and if you are fortunate enough to get selected then you will receive an invitation along with instructions on how to play the closed beta. The invitation will be most probably delivered on your email account so keep an eye out after you have registered.

How to Create a Battle.net Account?

If you are new to Blizzard games, then you might be wondering how you can make a Battle.net account to sign into the games. Well, the process is fairly simple and straightforward. You will need a valid email address or a phone number. You can sign in with either option but adding a phone number will give you better security of your account.

Select the “Create a free Battle.net account” option from the login page and then input your location and date of birth. Then enter your email address and agree to the T&C and your account will be made.

When Does the Closed Beta Start?

Blizzard is yet to announce the date for the closed beta however it is known that once released the closed beta will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game was also announced for PS4 and Xbox One however, Blizzard is yet to confirm it.

If you are among the selected participants, then all news regarding the closed beta will be emailed to you. We can expect the closed beta to begin by next month at the earliest.