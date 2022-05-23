How to Get N-Dubz 2022 Tickets For Extra UK Tour Dates?

It might be one of the happiest days for the English hip-hop trio N-Dubz whose upcoming shows are in high demand. Instead of the increasing and spreading demand for their next UK tour, the hip-hop trio will be adding extra tickets. The “Against all Odds” singers earlier announced tickets to their upcoming show on the UK tour, but the demand for their tickets was so high, that the tickets were sold instantly and went out of stock.

Therefore, to address the people who could not purchase the ticket, the trio has added more tickets and hence it will go on sale on 23rd May 2022. The Back to the Future tour will be their first stadium tour in the United Kingdom since disbanding in 2011. The tour has stops in Manchester, Cardiff, Nottingham, Birmingham, London, Sheffield, and other cities.

Dappy (actual name Costadinos Contostavlos), his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos, and Fazer (real name Richard Rawson) will reunite on stage for the first time in 11 years. The extra tour tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. today. Therefore, to purchase the same one has to go through the below-mentioned links and procedures.

How to Get Tickets for Extra UK Tour Dates?

The tickets are on sale now and to purchase them click here. This link is through Ticketmaster. Apart from Ticketmaster, one can also get hands on the tickets through AXS. However, the competition is too high and one has to be super quick to buy these tickets. The Back to the Future tour will begin on November 7 in Newcastle and conclude on November 19 in Manchester.

N-Dubz Tour Dates

The trio will tour different cities throughout November. Below are the tour dates including the extra tour places and dates. The tour will visit ten cities across the UK:

Monday, November 7 – Newcastle Utilita Arena Tuesday, November 8 – Glasgow OVO Hydro Thursday, November 10 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena Friday, November 11 – Leeds First Direct Arena Saturday, November 13 – Birmingham Utilita Arena Monday, November 14 – Bournemouth International Centre Tuesday, November 15 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Thursday, November 17- London The O2 Friday, November 18- Sheffield Utilita Arena Saturday, November 19 – Manchester AO Arena Sunday, November 20 – Manchester AO Arena Tuesday, November 22 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena Wednesday, November 23 – London The O2



The tour dates follow the unveiling of their new single, “Charmer,” which has released on May 19.

There has also been some insider information regarding the tour. It was reported that “Charmer was originally scheduled on May 13 but was delayed to ensure quality. The video shoot was planned like a military operation to safeguard secrets.

They’ve been experimenting in the studio for years, but things have finally come together. Tulisa, Dappy, and Fazer are finally on board, and the music they’ve made is great. N-Dubz with a modern spin”