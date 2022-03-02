How to Change Username on Snapchat Officially?

Snapchat is one of the most used social media platforms in the world. People, from all around the world, use Snapchat to send snaps, stories, and whatnot. There are instances, where you are not happy with your current username on Snapchat. Though this customization was not available before, now it has been added by Snapchat in its latest update.

If you are also looking forward to changing of username on your Snapchat account, you are at the right place. In this article, we’ll discuss how to change usernames on Snapchat.

Difference Between Display Name and Username

First, let’s discuss the difference between a Snapchat display name and a username and where are they used on Snapchat. In the conversation window, people see your display name, which is also known as the Snapchat profile name. The option of changing the display name is not only available to you, but the people you are talking to can also change your display name on their end.

When you initially sign up for Snapchat, you have the option of choosing a completely unique username. Before the update, it was impossible to change your username without deleting your account. But, with the recent update, it has now been made possible. Read the article further to know how to change it.

How to Change Username on Snapchat?

The process to change the username on Snapchat was not originally available. But, recently it has been made available by Snapchat. This feature is currently in the rolling out face and hence not available for everyone. Keep in mind that your Snapchat app should be fully updated before trying the below-mentioned steps. If you are not able to see the change username option even after updating, force close the app and delete the app cache and try again. Here’s what you have to do.

Also, please note that you can only change your Snapchat Username once a year.

Tap the Bitmoji symbol (or profile) in the top-left corner of the Snapchat app to access your profile.

On the profile page, tap the settings gear icon which is present at the top right corner of the screen.

Under the “ My Account ” section, tap on “ Username “.

” section, tap on “ “. On the next page, tap on the “Change Username”.

The warning will appear saying that you can change your username once a year. Tap on “ Continue “.

“. Type your new username on the next page and tap on “next”.

Now, you need to verify your password and your username will get changed after that.

That’s all guys. I hope all your doubts regarding “How to Change Username on Snapchat” are now cleared. So, what are you waiting for? Go and change your boring old username.