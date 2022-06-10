How Much is the Net Worth of Jimmy Kimmel in 2022?

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is watched by most households in the United States.

President of the United States, Joe Biden is one of the latest figures to appear on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show. The show’s host Jimmy Kimmel questioned him about the recent shootings and pressed him about an executive order to which Joe said he’s done everything he can.

Kimmel continued to debate with Joe regarding the plans for the presidency in the future and other issues like abortion and climate change. The viewership for the episode was very high as a majority of the people tuned in to watch the show.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Net Worth

President @JoeBiden & I discuss gun violence, Roe v Wade, gas prices and which White House toilet is best for flushing classified documents. https://t.co/MsAnM67HUk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 9, 2022

Many such prominent figures and celebrities have appeared on the show in the past hosted by Jimmy. Celebrity Net Worth claims that the net worth of Jimmy Kimmel is a massive $50 million. Today we tell you everything you need to know about Jimmy Kimmel:

Jimmy Kimmel Early Life

Jimmy’s full name is James Christian Kimmel and was born on 13 November 1967. Jimmy is a comedian, TV host, and producer based in America. He was born in Brooklyn and raised in the Mill Basin neighborhood. During his childhood, Kimmel was an altar server and his family migrated to the US after the earthquake of 1883 in Naples.

He received his graduation from Ed W. Clark High School and an honorary degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2013. He is the eldest of three siblings and was raised as a Catholic.

Jimmy Kimmel Career

Kimmel first joined the radio when he was in high school where he hosted the Sunday night interviews. His first paying job was as the co-host of “The Me and Him Show” at the KZOK-FM in Seattle however, he was fired from there in 1990. He joined Comedy Central in 1997 as the comedic counterpart on the “Win Ben Stein’s Money” game show.

He then co-hosted and co-produced “The Man Show” whose success got him a lot of popularity however, he left the show in 2003 and went on to host his own show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC. Now he earns an annual salary of $15 million for his show.

Real Estate And Luxury Life

Jimmy owns multiple houses in Los Angeles. He bought a $2.17 million house near Hermosa Beach in 2004 and the second house in 2014 for $2.25 million which was later deeded to his wife’s sister. He brought another home in the same area in 2018 for $8.2 million.

Currently, he resides in a modest 2,200-square-foot house however, he owns a two-parcel home in the Hollywood Hills worth $7.1 million as well.

Social Media Presence

Jimmy has a huge fan following on social media and especially on Twitter where he has a massive 11.9 million followers. He also has 3.2 million followers on his Instagram account. Despite his busy schedule, Kimmel himself makes time for tweets and posts on his social handles very often.

Personal Life and Family

Jimmy was married to Gina Maddy from 1988 to 2002 and shares two children with her. He then dated Sarah Silverman from 2002 to 2009. He got engaged to Molly McNearney in 2009 and shares two children with her. He has also shared about him being narcoleptic very often in public.

Other than hosting, Kimmel has also done voice acting on many popular films and shows and is a very good bass clarinet player. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm on ABC.