How Is Lil Tjay Now? Rapper Under Surgery After Getting Shot

This isn’t the first time a piece of news about a rapper getting involved in a gunfight has surfaced and it probably won’t be the last. In a series of events, American rapper and singer Lil Tjay were shot multiple times in New Jersey. The event unfolded as part of an armed robbery.

As a result of getting shot multiple times, Tjay was heavily wounded and immediately rushed to a hospital. The reports that came after claimed he was undergoing surgery. So what exactly went down and how is the rapper currently holding up?

Here is everything we know about it so far:

What Went Down?

The 21-year-old rapper was out on a stroll after midnight on June 22 at the promenade, a mixed-use development in New Jersey. He was accompanied by two friends Jeffery Valdez, 24, and Antoine Boyd, 22. Soon after the Edgewater Police Department received many 911 calls claiming that shots were fired at the promenade.

As soon as the authorities reached the location, they witnessed a heavily wounded Tjay who apparently was shot multiple times and his friend Antoine was reported to have been shot once. The prosecutors claim that the shooting occurred due to an attempted robbery of the rapper.

The extent of Tjay’s injuries was not made clear after that and a spokesperson claimed that no information was available about his condition. Tjay posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday night where he said: “Just because you’ve been around a person doesn’t make you entitled to the fruits of that person’s labor. Envy Is At An All-Time High Be Safe Other.”

Who Was the Suspect?

Mohamed Konate, 27, a resident of New York was arrested as a suspect in the armed robbery. He was charged with 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder, fourth-degree aggravated assault, 3 counts of first-degree armed robbery, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tjay’s friends Jeffrey and Boyd were also arrested after the events due to the unlawful possession of a weapon and are being held in Bergen County Jail. Mohamed was arrested by the Prosecutor’s office of Bergen County however; NYPD is awaiting his extradition to New Jersey.

UPDATE: Lil TJay is reportedly out of surgery but is still being monitored by doctors, appears to be doing good🙏 pic.twitter.com/bZQOf2FSFr — RapTV (@Rap) June 22, 2022

How Is Tjay Doing Now?

After being fatally wounded it was reported that the rapper was immediately taken to a hospital. The reports that came after claimed that he was undergoing surgery. The latest report confirmed by TMZ now claims that Tjay is currently out of surgery and is recovering. However, it was also reported that the rapper is still not out of danger.

Among the other victims of the gunfire, one who was taken to hospital in critical condition is now stable and the other is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No comment has yet been given by representatives of the rapper.