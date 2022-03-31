House of the Dragon Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot And Latest News

Dragons, Dragons, and Dragons!

The prequel series for the popular show Game of Thrones is about to unfold its wings. Although the eighth and last season of Game of Thrones was underwhelming for many, the series as a whole left a mark that will surely be remembered for a long time.

The fans were pretty excited when the news of a prequel series titled ‘House of the Dragon’ was announced and everyone has been waiting in high hopes for what the upcoming story of the fantasy-drama series has to offer. Here is everything we know about House of the Dragon so far:

The Story

Well, House of the Dragon is not the continuation of the events of Season 8 of Game of Thrones. As we mentioned earlier, it is a prequel series and the story will take place centuries before the events of Game of Thrones. The story this time will be centered around the Targaryens and will feature the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen.

The story of House of the Dragon is based on Fire and Blood, a 2019 book by George R.R. Martin and takes place 200 years before the time of Daenerys. The story will feature the mad kings and dragons, lots and lots of them.

First Look and Cast

Back in October 2021, the first teaser trailer of House of the Dragon was released that showed the first look of the series centered around the Targaryens. Although the teaser did not feature any dragons, we got the first look at the new Iron Throne, or since it’s a prequel, it should be the old version of the Iron Throne.

As for the casting, Emma D’Arcy will portray Princess Rhaenyra and Matt Smith will be playing the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen. Paddy Considine will be King Viserys, Sonoya Mizuno will play Mysaria, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, and Eve Best will be playing the role of Rhaenys Velaryon.

Different from the Original Series

Matt Smith spoke about the show being different from Game of Thrones where he said: “I think it’s really different to the original series, to be honest with you. I mean it has to be. The original series was its own thing and it was, it was so brilliant and, and sort of left a mark in a way that it would be impossible to repeat. So, I don’t know. The truth is I haven’t seen any so it’s difficult for me. Essentially it’s in the same world, it has to take on a slightly different identity. But who knows? I have no idea.”

The spin-off series will premiere on 21st August and will contain a total of 10 episodes. HBO shared the news along with some new looks at the series. You will be able to stream the show on HBO.