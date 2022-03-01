Hong Kong Film Festival Delayed: Everything You Need To Know

Founded in 1976, the Hong Kong International Film Festival is Asia’s oldest international film festival and is the foundation of introducing Asian, Chinese, and Hong Kong filmmakers to the world. The Hong Kong Film Festival is due to begin next month has been postponed following the rapid Covid-19 cases in the city. One of the most influential and eventful nights is on the verge of screening some of the best films from this year. But unfortunately, considering the Covid protocols and the rising cases in the city the film festival has been postponed. Here’s everything you need to know!

HKIFF Delayed Due to Covid Surge

Committed to showcasing and discovering new talents, HKIFF puts their best to display creativity from across genres. The Hong Kong International Film Festival scheduled to have taken place from March 31 to April 11has been postponed considering the ongoing Covid cases and situation in the city.

Other screenings happening in the city along with the Cine Fan community outreach program have also been canceled due to the same crisis. Earlier this week, the Hong Kong government announced to extend the social distancing measures till April 21. The film festival fraternity is abiding by this decision.

Cinemas and community gatherings have also been closed throughout the territory since January 7. The Hong Kong International Film Festival’s 46th addition which was set to take off from 31st March is under the planning to reschedule the festival and Cine fan screenings to push forward later this year.

A few sources in touch with the festival organizers shared with a few publications they were able to lock in and manage 90% of the program before the government’s announcement and guidelines. The Hong Kong International Film Festival has been canceled second time in a row since the pandemic. The Covid-19 outbreak has forced the film festival program to reschedule and postponed for March 31st.

In 2021, when Coronovirus was able to conduct the festival in a hybrid environment with over 190 films presented in an online and in-person screening visited a few foreign film critics and cinephiles.

To make a socially distanced and open atmosphere. The festival program follows a dynamic Covid protocol with its territories having largely isolated border restrictions and a dedicated quarantine period for everyone to adhere to. The organizers have hugely succeeded in managing and fighting earlier waves of the virus. But this year began with the outbreak of the Omicron variant which made it difficult to overcome barriers and cause severe diseases and conditions affecting a lot of people including double vaccinated people.

The leading international market for Asian films and TV content, Filmart, and the Hong Kong International Film Festival forum are in talks of deciding a way to run the festival online for the third consecutive year.