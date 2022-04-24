Google Pixel 6a Specs, Price, Rumors And Everything to Know

Why is it important even when it may not be a flagship phone?

You might not have seen Google Pixel 6a on many people’s lists of phones they are excited about or it might be somewhere at the bottom. Well, it’s no wonder because as compared to the premium Pixel 6 flagship phone, 6a is just a low-budget equivalent of it.

However, you can blame it on publicity or something else entirely but there are features of 6a and the things that come along with it which could prove to be way more beneficial than the other budget phones out there.

Without further ado, let us see what we know about Google Pixel 6a so far:

Google Pixel 6a Specs

Chipset

Talking about specifications that the phone will come along with, the biggest highlight is what comes under the hood of the phone. Yes, you guessed it, we are talking about the chipset of the phone. Previously, the Pixel 3a and 4a models came housing the Snapdragon chips however, in Pixel 6a’s case, Google decided to put their own homemade chipset in it.

The Google Pixel 6a will be housing a Google Tensor chipset, the same chipset that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro models have. So yes, 6a comes with a flagship-level chipset but the interesting thing is that leaks have claimed that Google might have tweaked with the chipset a little so the phone might possibly perform better than flagships models.

Storage and Camera

The phone is expected to come with 6 GB RAM as the base variant like 4a and 5a models. The base variant is expected to come with 128 GB of storage with 6 GB of RAM. There are speculations that the phone could come with 256 GB storage but there definitely will not be a slot for an SD card.

The camera for Pixel 6a a will be underwhelming with the following camera sensors:

2-megapixel IMX363 primary

12-megapixel IMX386 ultrawide

8-megapixel IMX355 front-facing

Here are the rumoured Specs of Google Pixel 6A. Google Pixel 6A is next to be launch in May At Google I/O. #google #googlepixel #pixel6 #picel6a #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/zJ3lqf9r8y — MacSol Tech (@MacSolTech) April 21, 2022

Display and Screen

The Pixel 6a is going to be smaller than its predecessors with a screen size of around 6.2 inches or less. The screen will however be 1080p OLED with a refresh rate of 60 Hz or 90 Hz. The dimensions of the screen are expected to be 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7 mm.

The phone will not be having an earphone jack sadly but it will support Bluetooth devices. The phone will come in color variants of black, white, and green.

Google Pixel 6a Release Date and Price

If we consider the cost for previous models, then the Google Pixel 6a is expected to be priced somewhere around $449 to $499. Although the price could go down if there are lesser specs in the phone than expected.

Some rumors and leaks have suggested that the phone is going to make its debut in the summer of 2022 and if we speculated on the release date of the previous models then the Pixel 6a could make its debut in May 2022.